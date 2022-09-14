Something to enrage every worker in the country: Divisive taxation report could be dead on arrival

The report of the Government-appointed Commission on Taxation and Welfare contains commendable measures to tackle a raft of high costs for the State that are coming at us like a train.

These include the costs of the climate-change transition, an ageing population, childcare and a shrinking workforce.

But so controversial are many of the recommendations that the report looks set to end up dead on arrival.

There is something to enrage every cohort in the report – farmers, middle-income PAYE workers, the self-employed and older people.

Older people and their offspring, who are hoping to benefit from an inheritance, are incensed at the commission’s recommendation that there should be a “substantial” reduction in the tax-free threshold when a parent is leaving money or property to their children.

Already Taoiseach Micheál Martin and a bevy of Fine Gael TDs have run a mile from this proposal, even before the final commission report has been published. Mr Martin said there was “no appetite” within Government to interfere with inheritance tax.

The self-employed are furious at the proposal that they pay three times more PRSI for the social protection benefits they get. Many of these people are still recovering from the damage done to their businesses by the Covid lockdowns.

Farmers are annoyed about the PRSI recommendations that would hit them too if implemented, and the inheritance tax proposals that would directly affect farmers and business owners. The proposal for scrapping the green diesel concession for farmers comes at a time when agriculture input costs have sky-rocketed.

Middle-income PRSI earners are grappling with one of the worst cost-of-living crunches to hit in living memory.

Recommendations to increase the excise duty on diesel for consumers, hike property tax, increase the Dirt rate, scrap tax relief on health insurance, lift the excise duty on home-heating oil, levy holiday homes, and bring in a congestion charge will not go down well.

The 300-page report is about guiding how taxes will be increased to meet the future costs of an ageing society, and the transition to net-zero. It sets out options to ensure our tax system keeps performing.

One person familiar with it said it needed to be looked at in the round. The recommendations do not need to be implemented this year, or indeed in the next year or two, given the tax buoyancy at the moment and high levels of employment.

Initially, politicians will run for cover given the current climate of energy-induced spiralling costs for households and businesses. But in time they will have to consider the proposals if the economy is to grow sustainably. That will not be easy.

As Jean-Claude Juncker, the former prime minister of Luxembourg, said: “We all know what to do, but we don’t know how to get re-elected once we have done it.”

Some brave decisions will have to be made in time. Politicians will not be able to hide forever from taking action to secure the future of our tax system.