Some credit unions at the limit of loan capacity for mortgages

Low rates led to surge in demand

Some credit unions are offering mortgage rates of below 3pc. Photo: Getty

Huge demand for mortgages issued by credit unions has resulted in some hitting the limits of what they can loan out.

Under Central Bank regulations, credit unions are restricted in the amount of money they can lend for on mortgages. The same limits do not apply to banks.

Credit unions tend not to increase their mortgage rates when the European Central Bank (ECB) hikes rates.

One of the country’s biggest credit unions has had to pause mortgage lending

They are now proving to be hugely competitive compared with banks and other non-bank lenders. This has prompted a large increase in demand.

One of the biggest credit unions in the country, Cork-based St Paul’s, has had to pause mortgage lending.

St Paul’s, which has a nationwide membership made up of gardaí and their families, is coming close to hitting the limit of what it can lend.

This is despite its having permission from the Central Bank to lend twice the regulatory limit for other credit unions.

Brendan O’Leary, the chief executive of St Paul’s Garda Credit Union, said there had been a surge in applications from first-timer buyers and mortgage switchers attracted to its fixed rates, which are as low as 3.8pc. This is one of the lowest in the country.

Other large credit unions are understood to be close to hitting the limit of the amount of mortgage lending they can do this year.

The Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) has in the past said its members were “handcuffed” by the restrictive lending limits for mortgages pre- scribed by the Central Bank.

It is in talks with the regulator in a bid to have the lending restrictions eased. There are no such restrictions for banks or non-bank lenders.

Eight ECB rate rises have seen credit unions emerge as the most competitive in the country for mortgages.

They are ramping up their mortgage lending in an attempt to broaden their offering, prompting hopes they could challenge the dominance of banks.

Loan rates below 3pc are now available from some credit unions, which is far below anything on offer from the three mainstream banks or non-bank lenders.

However, some of the larger credit unions are hitting a road block in terms of the restrictions on long-term loans imposed by their regulator – the registrar of credit unions – which is part of the Central Bank.

There is a limit on lending for mortgages and small businesses of 7.5pc of total assets for most credit unions.

The limit can be raised to 15pc for larger credit unions that present a business case to the Central Bank and get permission for a higher amount of mortgage and SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) lending.

The assets of a credit union include the value of its loans, shares and investments.

Mr O’Leary of St Paul’s said his credit union has a 15pc lending limit.

“We have a three-year fixed rate of 3.8pc,” he said. “There has been unprecedented demand for mortgages, so we have had to pause mortgage lending for a while until we deal with the backlog of applications and avoid going over our lending limit.”

The limits mean a credit union with assets of €200m, taking an average mortgage of €350,000, can only offer 43 mortgages under the regulations, exclusive of any SME lending.

David Malone, chief executive of the ILCU, said: “Credit unions are regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and part of its mandate is to ensure financial stability.

“There are regulatory limits that apply to lending, and these depend on the size of the credit union. We are engaging constructively with the Central Bank on these limits given the changed nature of the market in Ireland, with Ulster Bank and KBC exiting.”

House lending is a newer area for credit unions

Asked why it has imposed mortgage lending limits on credit unions when no such limits apply to banks, the Central Bank said it supports prudent credit diversification by credit unions towards a more balanced loan portfolio, recognising this will take time.

“House lending is a newer area for credit unions, with the sector needing to gain experience and establish supports to facilitate this type of lending,” a spokesperson said. “Tiered limits mean that larger credit unions have a greater level of available lending capacity.”

Overall, credit unions have unused capacity to expand mortgage and business lending amounting to €2.1bn.

Only 11 credit unions have applied for approval for the 15pc combined lending limit, which is available to each of the 67 individual credit unions with total assets of more than €100m.

“It is for credit unions to decide if they wish to avail of this increased capacity. When they do, we stand ready to engage with them,” the Central Bank said.