| 12.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Soaring inflation: How sellers’ algorithms – and not just greed – are helping to drive up prices on goods we buy online

Everyday items continue to to surge in price. Stock image Expand

Close

Everyday items continue to to surge in price. Stock image

Everyday items continue to to surge in price. Stock image

Everyday items continue to to surge in price. Stock image

Seán Duke

Algorithms, rather than human greed, may be playing a part in driving up prices to unheard-of levels when buying online.

Consumers have been left wondering in recent months over some of the sky-high prices on a range of products.

Related topics

More On Cost of Living

Most Watched

Privacy