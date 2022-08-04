Soaring inflation: How sellers’ algorithms – and not just greed – are helping to drive up prices on goods we buy online

Algorithms, rather than human greed, may be playing a part in driving up prices to unheard-of levels when buying online.

Consumers have been left wondering in recent months over some of the sky-high prices on a range of products.

With shortages ranging from mundane shopping items to hotel rooms, it seems it’s a seller’s market.

There are situations, however, where “algorithmic pricing” is to blame.

According to Dr Derek Bridge, of University College Cork’s computer science department, this is where two companies are selling the same product, but using different sales strategies, with each approach supported by their own algorithm.

“ABC company might like to undercut XYZ company by selling the product at a price that is 99pc of the price charge by XYZ,” said Dr Bridge.

“Company XYZ, on the other hand, might trade on a good reputation and feel that they can sell at 10pc higher than ABC. Let’s say ABC sets the price at €1; a little later XYZ’s algorithm notices this and sets its price for the same product at €1.10. Later, ABC’s algorithm notices this and so changes its price.”

Although ABC’s new price for the product is 99pc of XYZ’s price, XYZ will pitch its new price at 110pc of that, taking the price higher again.

According to Dr Bridge, prices can mount at a fast rate. “It takes fewer than 10 rounds of tit-for-tat changes before the product doubles in price,” he said. “Left unchecked, the price of the product continues to rise as the algorithms continue their work, resulting in ridiculous prices.”

The blame for this does not lie with the algorithms, but with those who designed the algorithms, and it requires some unusual conditions to align for it to happen.

This would not be not the situation when consumers were buying hotel rooms or airline tickets, which are sold in tranches, said Dr Bridges.

“Rooms and seats in later tranches typically have higher prices than those in earlier tranches,” said Dr Bridge. “Algorithms are not setting the prices, they are just administering the policies.”

The sky-high prices we are seeing for many products are mostly due to companies seeking to recoup losses incurred due to Covid-19 and the Ukraine war.

“As we come out of the pandemic and deal with war in Europe, in some cases companies are charging what they can get away with in situations where demand outstrips supply.”

But the prices we are seeing might, in part, be due to companies using new price-setting algorithms that are “untrained’ to respond to real scenarios such as the pandemic and the Ukraine war, which have never been seen before, according to Alan Smeaton, professor of computing at DCU.

“The algorithms have started to use a form of artificial intelligence known as neural networks (computer systems modelled on the human brain), which are even more accurate, but are like black boxes in that we don’t get to see how they actually work,” Prof Smeaton said.

“It is like teaching somebody to drive a car and explain what to do at junctions, and then you send them to France, where the roundabouts have different rules and the driver doesn’t know what to do.”

There have been famous cases where prices ran out of control, such as the science textbook with a price of $24m set on Amazon, but such cases are rare, says Dr Aonghus Lawlor, who is assistant professor of computer science at UCD. “Most countries are experiencing similar price inflation and the causes are not related to e-commerce algorithms,” he said.