Soaring grocery bills are main financial worry for most Irish households, An Post Money survey finds

A new survey has found six out of 10 people are worried about grocery bills. This is up on the number who expressed concern about food costs at the start of the year, research commissioned by An Post Money has shown.

The findings come as grocery inflation has reached record highs. The Central Statistics Office (CSO) said this week that the cost of items in the average shopping basket was up 12.5pc compared with a year ago.

Research firm Kantar said prices were rising rapidly – grocery costs rose by 16.5pc in the 12 weeks to May 14 compared with the same period last year.

An Post’s poll found 63pc of consumers are worried about grocery bills. For close to one in five it is their main concern, according to the survey of 1,012 adults conducted by Red C. Food shopping bills are a bigger concern for women than they are for men.

Financial anxiety has increased significantly across several areas. The inflation squeeze means close to nine in 10 respondents expressed one or more financial concerns for the year ahead. This is up from the findings in January.

Researchers said the survey results reveal a sense of a lack of control as households try to keep afloat in the short term.

People are also stressed over their inability to prepare for the future and the future of their children.

Unexpected outgoings such as medical bills and motor or household repairs are also a worry.

Home energy remains the principal financial concern, despite government energy credits and the move out of winter.

Nearly 65pc of respondents are worried about home-heating bills, up from 60pc in January.

One in four say this is their main financial concern.

Accommodation costs are a challenge, with a big increase in those worried about rent and mortgages, while renters are finding it harder to get on the property ladder.

The survey found there is frustration among some that incomes are not rising at the same rate as inflation.

Others are concerned about how far their current or future pension will go if inflationary trends continue.

In conjunction with the survey, An Post Money announced that its Money Manager smart budgeting tool is now available free to everyone in Ireland, not only An Post Money customers.

It allows users to securely link their current accounts and credit cards in one place so they can track their spending in real time.

An Post has also linked up with financial adviser Paul Merriman, offering advice and guidance at the An Post Moneyhub on its website.

Meanwhile, a separate survey has found that people are adjusting their holiday plans because of financial constraints.

Nearly half of prospective home-buyers say they are holidaying differently this year because of the cost-of-living crisis, according to the survey of 2,008 people by property website MyHome.ie.