Six of the best: Financial apps for navigating life after lockdown

From tipping your waiter safely to spending locally, there are apps to help, writes Louise McBride

Close

Louise McBride

It's more than two months since Ireland started to slowly emerge from lockdown. As most of us have got out and about more since then, we have had to adjust to living our lives differently to the way we did before the Covid-19 crisis first kicked off.

In many parts of Ireland, it's now normal to see a queue outside a chemist, chipper or grocery store. Rarely do you see someone pay for something in cash today - as most people now pay by card. Many of us have ditched our foreign summer holiday plans and are holidaying at home instead. A lot of us are shopping online more. Many of us are still out of work and are struggling with - and worried about - our finances.

Earlier this month, a million people downloaded the Covid Tracker app within two days of its launch. For those interested in apps which could be handy financially - or which could help you save money - as you navigate the post-lockdown days, here are some to consider.