Should I combine all my pensions?

Q: I was made redundant about ten years ago and had a defined benefit pension which I then put into a Personal Retirement Bond. Its value today is about €90,000. Since being made redundant, I worked for myself as a consultant and I have a Personal Retirement Savings Account (PRSA) which I set up (shortly after I became a consultant) which has a value of €50,000 and which I still pay into monthly. I have also in the last two years worked full-time in the public sector and so I also pay into a pension scheme through this job. My pensions seem a bit all over the place and I am wondering if I should bring them all together into the one pension - and if so, what's the best way to do this? I am 46-years-old. Brian, Co Louth

It's not possible to consolidate your various pension arrangements into one single 'pot'. Pension rules won't allow a Personal Retirement Bond (PRB) to transfer to a PRSA or a transfer in the opposite direction. In any case, consolidation may not be a good idea as it would mean potentially reducing your retirement drawdown dates. Leaving pension benefits in separate pots gives you the option of cascading your drawdowns at different points in time and this could offer more advantages to you in the longer term.

It is prudent to review both the investment strategy and charging structures of both your PRB and PRSA to establish if they are aligned with your capacity for and tolerance of risk, and that they are both competitively priced. If you have a Standard PRSA, the charges are capped and if you have a non-Standard PRSA, the charges may be higher as there is no cap.

As a general rule, your PRB can be accessed from the age of 50 onwards and your PRSA from the age of 60 onwards. Both of these pension arrangements provide access to tax-free cash subject to certain rules and an overall lifetime limit (on the tax-free lump sum you're entitled to) of €200,000. As a general rule, it is not possible to transfer public sector pension benefits.

As you joined the public service after January 1, 2013, it's likely you are a member of the Single Public Service Pension Scheme. This is a career-average defined benefit pension scheme (where your pension is based on an average salary over the lifetime of your public service employment) and is paid for from Exchequer funds - so, unlike your PRB and PRSA, market risk does not apply as you are not invested in stocks and shares. The only real risk is if the State reneges on its pension promise to you in the future. Should your job in the public service be now your chosen long-term career path, my advice to you would be to apply for promotions as a means of increasing your salary increments as due to career averaging, this will dictate your final public sector pension entitlement.

Special rules apply to State pension entitlements if, as in your case, you are likely to have a mixture of full-rate Class A PRSI and self-employed Class S PRSI contributions.

I would advise you to confirm what level of State and public sector pensions you will be entitled to in retirement because as you haven't mentioned any other income generating assets, this will likely form the bedrock of your post-retirement income. This is the most important area for you to focus your attention on for now.

Q: I am self-employed but currently my business is shut due to Covid-19 restrictions and I am on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP). I will be 60 next year and I have a small pension going back to the 1990's. My question is: when I reach the age of 60 in 2021, can I access some or all of this small pension fund at that time? In the event that my self-employed business does not recover post-Covid, I want if possible to be able to use these funds for an alternative small start-up business - would that be wise? David, Co Meath

The PUP is a temporary social welfare payment for employees and self-employed people who have lost employment due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The PUP will continue to be paid until March 31, 2021 - though the Government has said that it may extend that deadline beyond March 31. Should you still be unemployed when the PUP ceases, you will have to apply for a Jobseeker's payment.

Once you reach the age of 60, you should be able to exercise retirement options on your pension and if you only have a very small fund, you may be able to take your fund as a once-off taxable lump sum, subject to what are known as Revenue trivial pension rules. There are two ways these options can be calculated and exercised.

Firstly, where the value of all your pension funds after drawdown of the retirement tax-free lump sum is less than €30,000, you can take the balance of your funds as a once-off taxable payment - subject to marginal rate income tax and the Universal Social Charge (USC).

Alternatively, if the option available from all personal pensions (also known as Retirement Annuity Contracts) and PRSAs relating to the same period of employment or self-employment does not exceed €330 per annum, the fund can be paid out as a taxable lump sum. In this latter case, the calculation should be done before the retirement lump sum is drawn and should be based on a level single life annuity rate, generating an income for life not exceeding €330 per annum. Under this latter option, the balance of the fund after the retirement lump sum will be subject to income tax at 10pc.

As regards starting up a new business, you should talk to your Local Enterprise Office for guidance and supports. Bear in mind that you may well have an income tax liability to address first before you proceed with this option. Revenue has allowed some additional flexibility around payment of final and preliminary taxes due in 2020 by allowing business owners to spread their payments over the next four years. You should consult your accountant or tax adviser before making any self-employment cessation or commencement decisions.

Q: I recently cashed in my work pension and have about €100,000 to invest - what's the best thing to do? I'm 60 so I don't want anything risky at this stage but I am also concerned about negative interest rates on large deposits. John, Co Cork

You don't mention your health status and whether you have any mortgages or other borrowings. If you have borrowings, it would be prudent to pay down debt first - especially on any credit facility that incurs high interest rate charges. At the same time as paying down any debt, ensure that you keep an accessible rainy day fund (which should ideally be at least six months income at a minimum).

Prize Bonds may be worth considering as they are State guaranteed, easily encashed and offer the chance to win a prize. Should you still have a surplus to invest, you should consider other State Savings options which come with a sovereign guarantee. You will find more information on the State Savings website (statesavings.ie). Unfortunately, all other investments carry some level of risk.

