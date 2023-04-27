Sharp rise in number who couldn’t cope with a financial shock

The number of households who are confident they’d survive a financial shock as relatively minor as needing a new washing machine more than doubled in the past year.

Irish consumer sentiment improved significantly in April to its best level in 13 months, thanks to a clear drop in negative views on the economy and household finances, according to the latest Credit Union Consumer Sentiment Index prepared by Austin Hughes.

While most people in Ireland now believe the worst case scenario of spiralling inflation and economic or financial meltdown won’t happen the squeeze on poorer households is already significant.

Stronger sentiment seems to be the result of an easing in fears rather than any sense that conditions are improving markedly at present, according to economist Austin Hughes.

Consumer mood is still dominated by uncertainty and caution.

The Credit Union Consumer Sentiment Index rose in April and more than reversed a decline seen between February and March, meaning that a clear if constrained trend recovery in Irish consumer sentiment that began last autumn is still firmly in place.

The largest improvement related to the outlook for employment but consumer thinking on the broader outlook for the Irish economy also improved.

However cost-of-living pressures are continuing to increase. The sentiment survey included a question ‘How would your household deal with an unexpected financial emergency costing €1000?

Responses show a significant increases in both the number of Irish consumers coping reasonably comfortably with their financial circumstances, and the number of financially stretched consumers who have reached the point where they would be entirely unable to manage a further financial mishap.

While mosyt consumers could draw on savings or have access to credit to ride out a shock the survey found a sharp increase, to 17pc this year from 7pc in 2022-in the number of consumers who say they couldn’t handle such an expense through any funds or financial capacity available to them at present.

Austin Hughes said that is consistent with the substantial drain on household financial resources from the surge in living costs seen through the past year.

On the flip side there has been a clear increase in the proportion of consumers capable of dealing with a financial emergency with comparative ease.