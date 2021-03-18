Shared equity price caps ‘will inflate housing market’

REGIONAL upper price limits being planned by housing minister Darragh O’Brien as part of his controversial share equity housing scheme are too high in many places and will lead to property price inflation.

The minister is to put seven regional price caps into his share equity scheme in response to claims that it will push up prices. Buyers of houses priced above these upper limits will not be eligible for the scheme.

Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin says the caps have been set too high.

The scheme will see the State provide equity support to households who want to buy in the private market, but are unable to secure the full mortgage from a lender.

This week the Central Bank raised concerns about the scheme, suggesting it could saddle participants with large debts while inflating house prices generally.

They are set to range from €450,000 in the most expensive areas of Dublin city and Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown to €225,000 in Sligo, Longford and Mayo.

But the price cap proposed for Dublin city is €45,000 higher that the median, or typical, sales price achieved in the location, according to official Central Statistics Office figures.

In Limerick city the €350,000 cap is €80,000 higher than the median sales price, and €66,000 higher than the average price.

There are large variations in a number of other locations between the cap suggested by the minister and the typical sales prices.

Mr Ó Broin said: “What the comparisons show is the significant scope for inflation between the proposed cap and the current median sales price for first-time buyers. The wider the gap the greater the potential for house price hikes.

“While there is a significant risk of inflation in Dublin there is also real concern in places like Limerick City and counties that currently have more affordable prices such as Sligo.”

He said it was not clear what criteria the minister has used to determine the caps.

The Sinn Féin housing spokesman asked if the minister involved property developers in setting these caps.

“All of this is just more evidence that this is a dangerous, pro-developer scheme that will push up house prices and saddle working people with increased debt.”

He said the scheme must be scrapped and the money invested into affordable homes at prices working people can afford.

The Department said: “The minister has confirmed that the final details of the Affordable Purchase Shared Equity scheme are being advanced based on engagement with stakeholders and it is intended that when finalised it will be open to all new build homes, subject to regional price caps and targeted at first time buyers.”

The department insisted the price cap system for the scheme has not been completed and is speculative at this point.

“The scheme will be designed to incentivise new builds for new buyers in the right places at the right price points, in order to address theaffordability/viability mismatch on new build homes.”

The design of the scheme will consider geographic differences and the viability of new home provision and house price caps will be linked to the median price of first-time buyer homes.

The €75m shared equity scheme has been branded a developers’ charter because of claims it will bump up the profits of big builders, and increase house prices.

The London School of Economics found that a similar scheme in the UK led to a 6pc rise in house prices, while share prices soared for some British home building firms.

Concerns about the shared equity plan have also been raised by the Economic and Social Research Institute, the Central Bank and the former Secretary General at the Department of Public Expenditure.

Online Editors