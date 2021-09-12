Seven ways to cut the costs of going to college

The cost of sending a child to college has soared to as much as €14,500 a year – and with tomorrow marking the deadline for Leaving Cert students to accept the first round of university place offers by, these bills are becoming a reality for many parents.

The highest college bills will typically be faced by the parents of children who must live away from home when attending third-level education. A €14,553 annual bill – which adds up to €58,212 over four years – will be faced by the parents of a child living away from home and staying in student accommodation (such as on-campus or purpose-built student accommodation), according to Zurich Life's latest cost of education report. This €14,553 annual bill includes the cost of rent, transport, college fees and financial support from parents.

The cost falls to €12,109 a year – or €48,436 over four years – if the child is staying in private rented accommodation. Where the child can live at home throughout college, the cost is a more manageable €6,178 a year – or €24,712 over four years, according to Zurich Life.

College costs are amongst the toughest bills faced by parents and students. Here are seven ways to keep those bills from spiralling.

1. Dodge, or limit, rent

As a student's rent could cost as much as €8,400 a year, the biggest chunk of college costs is likely to be accommodation. So if possible, avoid going down the rental route when your child goes to college – and have them live at home instead.

For those who can't avoid the rental route, students have four main choices of accommodation: on-campus, privately owned purpose-built student accommodation, renting privately from a landlord, and 'student digs' (where you rent a room in someone's home).

“On-campus accommodation and purpose-built student accommodation can be prohibitively expensive so private rented accommodation may be the cheaper option,” said Karina Timothy, western regional services manager at the housing charity, Threshold.

The average cost of rent over the college year is now €8,375 for student accommodation – or €5,931 for private rented accommodation, according to Zurich Life.

“To reduce the cost of rent in the private rented sector, a student could share a room with a friend – or share a house,” said Timothy.

Having to pay extortionate rent for accommodation is a barrier to education

The soaring cost of – and stiff competition for – private rental accommodation means that students will find it more expensive to rent privately in many areas this year than they did last year, particularly outside Dublin.

The average cost of renting a single bedroom in Galway city centre for example is now €495 a month – 10pc higher than last year, according to the latest daft.ie report.

“Accommodation has always been an issue for students,” said Clare Austick, president of the Union of Students in Ireland. “Having to pay extortionate rent for accommodation is a barrier to education.”

A student digs could work out cheaper than private rental accommodation. In some parts of Dublin, it costs €450 to €500 a month for a student digs – though you could pay as much as €800 or more a month, particularly if it's very close to a college. Bear in mind too that digs accommodation is often only available to rent from Sunday to Thursday nights – with students expected to return home at weekends. Some of the rooms available as digs – and indeed in private rented accommodation – are very small so view before you commit.

“When viewing accommodation available to rent, check that it meets basic minimum standards,” said a spokeswoman for the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB – the State body charged with enforcing the laws around rent). “All rented accommodation must meet a certain number of basic requirements. For example, hot and cold water must be available to the tenant.”

Note that student digs is not covered by the Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) – the law which sets out the rights and obligations of tenants and landlords. “So in a digs situation, you don't have the protection of the RTA if something goes wrong,” said Timothy. Private rented accommodation – as well as on-campus and purpose-built student accommodation – is however covered by the RTA.

Under new rent rules, students and tenants in the private rental sector cannot be made to pay more than the equivalent of one month’s rent in advance – and no more than a deposit of one month's rent – to secure a tenancy. Students living in student specific accommodation can pay more than one month’s rent in advance if they wish – though there is no legal obligation on them to do so.

“These new rules may make your rent more manageable as you can pay rent monthly [rather than by academic term],” said Timothy.

2. Budget for the year

“It's very important for the student – or the student and parent together – to make a budget for the college year,” said Austick. “Have a rough idea of the hidden costs which aren't covered by the student contribution charge – such as text books, materials, laboratory costs and stationary. Budget for household bills, groceries, student social life, travel to college during the week, and travel back home during the holidays [if the student is living away from home].”

Give your child some advice on budgeting – if your child needs to move out of home to attend college.

“If the student is not used to renting, he or she is not used to managing household bills,” said Timothy. “The student should try to keep household costs – such as heating and electricity – down.”

Steer your child away from prepared meals as the cost of these will add up. “It's always helpful to cook a couple of meals that will last for a few days,” said Austick.

3. Don’t use a student credit card

Steer your child clear of student credit cards or overdrafts – using credit like this to fund day-to-day costs, social life or travel is an expensive mistake and could lead to major debt problems.

4. Don’t borrow to fund college bills

The cheapest way to raise money for college bills is to save up for them. You will only clock up interest and be lumbered with debt if you borrow to fund college bills. Source the cheapest loan possible if you must borrow – and repay it as soon as you can.

Bank of Ireland's student loan (where students can borrow up to €5,000 at 5pc interest) and its postgraduate loan (where students can borrow up to €14,000 at 5.6pc interest) are amongst the cheapest student loans available. Parents seeking to raise money for college bills can get a personal loan from the bank – with interest of 6.8pc, 7.5pc or 8.5pc charged, depending on the amount borrowed.

AIB offers a student contribution charge loan to students where between €600 and €3,000 can be borrowed at an interest rate of 8.45pc for each year of your course – up to a maximum of €12,000 over four years. Students and parents can get a personal loan of up to €50,000 from AIB to fund college bills – at an interest rate of 8.45pc.

KBC Bank and Avant Money do not offer student loans but they offer personal loans for educational purposes. Your local credit union may offer a cheaper educational loan than your bank.

5. Use a student card

Be sure your child gets a student card – such as the International Student Identity Card (ISIC) or the Student Leap card – as holders of these cards can take up discounts and deals in certain restaurants, shops and other outlets. The Student Leap card also cuts the cost of travel on public transport.

6. Get your tax relief

Claim tax relief on tuition fees (if you're paying them) and on the student contribution fee (if you have more than one child in college). You usually do not have to pay tuition fees if your child is attending a full-time undergraduate course in a publicly funded third-level institution. However, in some instances, you may have to pay tuition fees – and you can claim a fifth of the cost of those fees back in tax relief if so.

The student contribution fee is currently €3,000 per student. The tax relief on tuition fees allows you to claim back up to a fifth of the cost of the student contribution charge for any second or subsequent child in college.

7. Get your digouts

Take up any support which might help you or your child better manage the costs of – or indeed afford – college. These include the Student Assistance Fund (which provides financial support to full or part-time students who are experiencing financial difficulties while attending college), the SUSI student grant (though the application deadlines for the grant for the coming academic year have already passed), the Fund for Students with Disabilities, and the 1916 Bursary Fund (where bursaries are awarded to students from sections of society that are significantly under-represented in higher education).

Your college may also have its own hardship fund in place.

“Most colleges have hardship funds or emergency financial aid funds to support students in vulnerable situations or emergencies – such as for example if they didn't have enough money for food or to travel home.” said Austick. “Most colleges also have financial advisers who can sit down with a student who is struggling financially. Be aware of the different supports and don't be afraid to reach out for help if you need it.”