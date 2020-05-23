| 11.5°C Dublin

Seven things you should know when house-hunting during the crisis

Some feel the virus will push house prices down 20pc - so get mortgage-ready if you can, writes Louise McBride

House prices may not be affected by the Covid-19 crisis as much as people think, according to Michael Dowling, managing director of Dowling Financial. (Stock picture) Expand

House prices may not be affected by the Covid-19 crisis as much as people think, according to Michael Dowling, managing director of Dowling Financial. (Stock picture)

The Covid-19 crisis could knock tens of thousands or more off Irish house prices and make the coming months the cheapest time in years to buy property - if you can afford to.

The Economic and Social Research Institute warned last week that property prices could fall by 12pc by the end of next year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Belgian bank KBC said recently that it expected Irish house prices to fall by 12pc this year - followed by a rise of 8pc next year. In its worst-case scenario, the bank said prices could fall by 20pc this year.

As almost 600,000 people have lost their jobs since the coronavirus crisis hit, many are not in a position to buy a home. Banks are expecting a big collapse in the demand for mortgages as a result. However, for those whose jobs and pay have not been affected by the current emergency, the coming months could be the ideal time to buy. So if you're in a position to buy and want to take advantage of falling prices, what should you know?

