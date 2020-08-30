| 4°C Dublin

Seven reasons to be more upbeat about finances this autumn

From cheaper TVs to tax breaks for cyclists, autumn may go easier on your pocket, writes Louise McBride

Many items are cheaper to buy this autumn Expand

Louise McBride

Although the Covid-19 restrictions announced this month were a kick in the teeth for many, there are a number of changes coming which could ease the pressure on your pocket.

Here are seven reasons to be more cheerful about your finances as the autumn closes in.

Cheaper TVs, furniture & toys