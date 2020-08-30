Seven reasons to be more upbeat about finances this autumn

Although the Covid-19 restrictions announced this month were a kick in the teeth for many, there are a number of changes coming which could ease the pressure on your pocket.

Here are seven reasons to be more cheerful about your finances as the autumn closes in.

Cheaper TVs, furniture & toys

Anyone buying garden furniture this September or a new television to see them through the longer evenings could get a better deal - thanks to a six-month cut in Value Added Tax (VAT) which kicks in from the start of September. Under that cut, the standard rate of VAT will fall from 23pc to 21pc and so many things should be slightly cheaper as a result - as long as businesses pass on that VAT cut to consumers.

"The standard rate of VAT is applied to big ticket items such as cars or electrical goods - and it also applies to clothes for adults and the vast majority of household consumer purchases," said Jarlath O'Keefe, head of indirect taxes at Grant Thornton Ireland.

"As the period of the VAT cut includes the Christmas holidays, it is possible that Christmas presents might be slightly cheaper. Also as consumers tend to purchase cars and electrical items during the January sales, the reduction in the VAT rate may - if it is passed to the consumer - provide some benefit."

Some items which are likely to be slightly cheaper as a result of the VAT cut include fridges, musical instruments, toys and certain furniture. So too should most chocolates, sweets and ice-cream.

More higher-paid to get wage subsidy

From this Tuesday, a number of higher-paid workers will be able to get their wages subsidised for the first time under the scheme put in place by the Government to limit job losses during the pandemic. This is because the rules around the amount of weekly pay which a worker can earn and qualify for the Government wage subsidy will change from September 1 when the existing scheme - known as the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) - is replaced by the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS).

"Under the TWSS, employees with gross pay over €960 per week are not eligible for the subsidy," said Norah Collender, professional tax leader with Chartered Accountants Ireland. "This upper gross pay limit is €1,462 per week under the EWSS - so more high earning employees are eligible to have their wages subsidised under the EWSS than the TWSS." This means that typically, eligible workers earning between €49,920 and €76,024 a year will be able to get their wages subsidised for the first time since the pandemic.

Furthermore, seasonal workers and new hires will be able to get their wages subsidised under the EWSS - which wasn't the case with the TWSS. "The inclusion of new hires will make a big difference to businesses in terms of the cost of hiring staff and will hopefully generate more job opportunities for workers," said Collender.

Another advantage of the EWSS for workers is that tax will be deducted from their pay as they receive it - rather than having a tax bill build up which must then be cleared at a later date, as is the case with the TWSS. "The employer must operate payroll tax on the subsidy paid to employees under the EWSS," said Collender. "This is to the benefit of the employee as tax due on the EWSS subsidy is collected by the employer - unlike the TWSS."

Some employers could find it harder to qualify for the EWSS because unlike the TWSS, employers must hold a tax clearance certificate to join the EWSS. "A tax clearance certification issues from Revenue very easily when a taxpayer's affairs are in order - but it may be hard to achieve the requisite level of tax compliance in these difficult times for businesses," said Collender.

Any delays in an employer qualifying for the EWSS is however unlikely to immediately impact a worker's pay, according to Grant Thornton."Under the EWSS, the employee is paid their normal contracted gross pay by the employer, with the employer claiming the subsidy directly from Revenue on filing the payroll return," said Emer Joyce, tax director at Grant Thornton Galway. "As such, the employee will have been paid their correct net pay at the point the payroll return is made and any delays in their employer receiving the subsidy should not impact them."

Money back for staycations

Many of those on staycation in the coming months will be able to get up to €125 per person back in tax on their holiday - or up to €250 per couple - due to a new tax break kicking in at the start of October. The tax break, known as the 'Stay and Spend' tax credit, will be available on money spent between October 2020 and the end of April 2021 - as long as certain conditions are met. At least €25 must be spent and the tax break can be claimed on up to €625 of expenditure. A fifth of the money spent can be claimed back in tax - and as the tax break operates as a tax credit, the rebate effectively reduces the amount of tax you pay on your income.

"The credit is available for expenditure on holiday accommodation - which includes hotels, guest houses, B&Bs, self-catering accommodation, caravan and camping parks, and holiday camps," said Collender. "The accommodation must be registered with Fáilte Ireland, be VAT registered and have tax clearance to be eligible. Expenditure on food and drinks (excluding alcohol) served in a café, restaurant, hotels and pubs also qualifies for relief and again the service provider must be VAT registered and have a tax clearance certificate."

To claim the tax credit, you must provide proof of expenditure. Check the establishment and items you are planning to spend your money on are covered by the 'Stay and Spend' scheme. A list of accommodation and food providers covered by the scheme will be made available on Revenue's website, according to a Revenue spokesman.

Better tax breaks for cyclists

Since the start of August, it has been possible to get almost €130 more tax relief on the purchase of a standard bike through the cycle-to-work scheme than was the case before August - or €255 more if buying an electric bike.

This is because while previously, the scheme allowed tax relief on up to €1,000 of expenditure, you can now spend up to €1,250 on a standard bike and safety equipment - or up to €1,500 on an electric bike or pedelec (along with safety equipment) - and get tax relief on your purchase.

So you can now get up to €637.50 back in tax if buying a standard bike through the cycle-to-work scheme or up to €765 back on an electric bike - if you're a higher-rate taxpayer earning up to €70,044. This means that it now costs about €612 to buy a standard bike priced at €1,250 or €735 to buy an electric bike priced at €1,500 under the scheme - if you're a higher-rate taxpayer earning up to €70,044.

Although the tax break isn't as valuable for those paying the standard 20pc rate of income tax as it is for higher-rate taxpayers, standard-rate taxpayers may still get almost a third of the price of a bike back in tax relief under the scheme.

6-mth extension to commuter tickets

Earlier this month, it was announced that annual bus, rail and travel tickets are to be extended by six months for free - for those who have a Taxsaver ticket for travel on Dublin Bus, Luas, Iarnród Éireann, Bus Éireann and Go-Ahead Ireland. The measure, which effectively gives customers back the portion of the ticket that they could not use as a result of the Government's Covid-related travel restrictions, applies to all customers whose tickets were valid on April 1. Ticket validity will be extended by six months from the expiry date of the original ticket.

Digout for musicians

More Government funding has been provided for the Music Capital Scheme - which helps performing groups and professional musicians buy musical instruments. Musicians have until October 13 to apply for the scheme.

Better first-time buyer tax break

A tax rebate of up to €30,000 is now available to first-time buyers (FTBs) under the Help-to-Buy scheme - up from the previous limit of €20,000. The rebate, available to FTBs for properties bought or self-built between July 23, 2020 and the end of the year, could be a big help to someone struggling to get onto the property ladder.

And the bad news

OVER 65’S MAY NOT GET STAYCATION REBATE

Many of those over the age of 65 may not qualify for the staycation tax break. This is because you must have paid income tax or a certain amount of Universal Social Charge (USC) to get the ‘Stay and Spend’ tax credit and the over-65’s are exempt from income tax on up to €18,000 of income if single — or up to €36,000 for couples. “The key for individuals over 65 who qualify for the income tax exemption is to check if they pay USC on any income,” said Norah Collender of Chartered Accountants Ireland. “Individuals who don’t pay income tax can set the credit against the USC. If an individual has gross income less than €13,000 or their only source of income is a non-contributory pension or another payment from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, then they won’t be paying USC and so will not be eligible to claim the Stay & Spend tax credit.”

PRICIER ELECTRICITY

Families will pay about €50 a year more for their electricity thanks to a more than doubling of the PSO levy [a Government charge on electricity bills] from October 1. That levy will increase from €3.22 a month (including VAT) to €7.40 a month (including VAT) for consumers from October.

VAT CUT WON’T MAKE LUXURIES ANY CHEAPER

Many of life’s little luxuries — such as haircuts, meals out, overnight stays in Irish hotels and trips to the cinema — won’t get any cheaper as a result of the cut in the standard 23pc rate of VAT. This is because a 13.5pc rate of VAT applies to such treats — and this rate is not being cut. Many groceries won’t be any cheaper as a result of the VAT cut either because there are a lot of groceries — including potatoes, bread, fresh fruit and meat — which are exempt from VAT.

LOWER-PAID WORKERS TO LOSE WAGE SUBSIDY

From September, workers earning less than €7,878 a year will no longer be able to get their wages subsidised by the scheme put in place by the Government to limit job losses during the pandemic.

This Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) is replacing the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) next month. “The TWSS has no lower gross pay limit, unlike the EWSS —which applies a lower gross pay limit of €151.50 per week,” said Collender. “So lower-paid employees’ wages [where less than €151.50 gross is earned per week] will not be subsidised [under the EWSS].”

PRIVATE HEALTH INSURANCE HIKES

There are concerns that there could be private health insurance price hikes later this year — due to the impact of Covid-19 on the private health system. Some plans are already getting pricier — this Tuesday, the price of a couple of VHI’s corporate plans will go up.