Senior judge admits compensation levels for personal injuries have 'got out of hand'

A senior judge has admitted that compensation levels for personal injuries have “got out of hand”.

It comes as the Personal Injuries Commission report recommends that judges sort out the compensation claims crisis – which would help lower insurance premiums.

The final report of the Personal Injuries Commission, chaired by Mr Justice Nicholas Kearns, found that award levels for minor injuries in this country are almost five times those in Britain.

Mr Justice Kearns said that discrepancies in compensation levels awarded by judges “caused mystification to the public”.

The former High Court President admitted compensation levels “had got out of hard”. This was evident as far back as the 1960s when he started as a barrister, he said.

“Somehow over the years things have got out of hand”, he said in relation to the compensation crisis.

He said judges acted individually and had different views.

But he insisted judges coming together under the guise of the new judicial council to recalibrate award levels for minor injuries would lead to more consistency in awards, and could lower them.

This is the key recommendation of the Personal Injuries Commission.

Legislation to set up the new judicial council is expected to be passed by the end of the year. The council is a body made up of judges to make recommendations on the administration of the courts.

Asked if judges were not a major part of the problem of high awards, Justice Kearns said the judicial council would have regard to recent appeal court cases which had significantly lowered awards.

“Acting as a body, a different approach may be possible from judges,” he said. This in turn would lead to lower premiums, he said.

However, he had no comment on the fact that the operation of a judicial council in the UK had led to a 60pc rise in award levels since 2006.

The Law Society, which represents solicitors, expressed concern that reducing damages may solely benefit the insurance industry and could do harm to those who have suffered injury.

Law Society of Ireland Director General Ken Murphy explained that there is no evidence that reducing the level of compensation awarded to personal injury victims will result in premiums going down.

“We must avoid a situation where injury victims end up in a poorer position while insurance companies keep getting richer.”

Insurance Ireland said the Justice Kearns report confirmed that the average Irish soft tissue compensation award is €17,338 compared to €3,984 in the UK.

Eight out of 10 motor awards in this country are for soft tissue injuries.

Kevin Thompson of Insurance Ireland said: “The Commission’s finding that Irish compensation awards are a ‘stark multiple’ of awards for the same injury in the UK raises societal questions about what is affordable and what is sustainable. Ultimately, only Government action can prevent these costs getting even higher.”

The Car Rental Council of Ireland called on the Government to act now and implement the key recommendations the Commission’s final report.

Paul Redmond CEO of Car Rental Council of Ireland said the report has the potential to drive much-needed reforms to downwardly revise average awards.

This, in turn, would disincentivise compensation abuse.

Online Editors