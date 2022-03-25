Second energy provider announces price rises of up to 15pc

Electricity and gas prices are going up.

A SECOND energy provider has announced a price hike this year.

Energia is increasing its electricity and gas prices from April 25 next.

Electricity prices are going up by 15pc, in a move that will cost the average customer an additional €247 a year.

Gas prices are rising by the same percentage in a move that will add €180 to the average cost of an annual bill.

Dual-fuel customers will also be hit by a 15pc rise in prices, adding €426 to the typical annual bill.

It is the fourth Energia price rise in 12 months, but there no increase in the standing charges.

It said the increases are the result of a sustained period of elevated global energy market prices.

The latest rise comes after Bord Gáis Energy last week said it was increasing electricity prices by 27pc and gas by 39pc. This will add €385 to the average Bord Gáis electricity bill and €390 to average annual gas bills.

The company is also controversially increasing its standing charges by the same percentage, prompting accusations of price gouging.

Energia director of customer solutions in the Republic Andy Meagher said: “The wholesale cost of gas and electricity has risen substantially over recent months.

“We are very conscious that these global issues impact our customers locally, and we remain committed to delivering the very best value and service.”

He said the company has done its best to absorb the increases in wholesale and commodity costs but these price changes are unavoidable.

It said its customer care team is available to support those customers experiencing difficulties and it also plans partner with the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) to provide advice and support.

“Overall, we have limited, where possible, the full cost increase to customers, and we will continue to review the market and to work with our customers to help them manage bills where required,” Mr Meagher said.

Energia has two gas-fired power stations, but it says it sources the electricity is sells to households who sign up with it from renewable sources.

The two new price-rise announcements this year come on top of 35 different price rise announcements last year, which will add around €500 to typical electricity and gas bills.

Managing director of price comparison site Bonkers.ie David Kerr said the Energia price rises were the fourth it has announced in the past 12 months.

The latest Energia announcement means dual-fuel customers will pay an extra €1,200 a year since the increases started last March.

Bord Gáis’s recent price rise announcement means its dual-fuel customers are being hit with combined price hikes of €1,315, also over the past 12 months.

Next month consumers are due a €200 credit for their electricity bills, and the Government is hoping that a European Union agreement can be reached on reducing Vat on energy bills.

Home-heating oil has shot up by more than 50pc this year, while petrol and diesel prices are at record levels.