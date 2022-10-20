‘Scrooge-like Christmas on the way’ as cost-of-living pressures bite

Scrooge was very reluctant to spend his money.

THE cost-of-living crisis means Christmas is set to be “Scrooge-like” for a large number of people.

Tighter household budgets is leading to people cutting back in all areas with spending on the festive celebrations set to be one of the victims, according to a special set of questions asked as part of the Credit Union Consumer Sentiment Survey.

Three out of four consumers told the researchers that they are cutting back on necessities, such as food and heating.

A minority of just 7pc said they are not making cutbacks because they have sufficient funds.

Going out is one of the expenditure items facing the chop.

Economist Austin Hughes, who co-ordinates the survey, said this would deliver a double whammy for the hospitality sector as it is already struggling with high energy costs.

He said the responses to the survey show that cutting back is now a key feature of Irish consumer behaviour and this will continue apace in the year ahead.

“About one in three are cutting back on gift-giving, so Christmas could be scrooge-like,” Mr Hughes said.

However, there is little to suggest children will lose out on gifts this Christmas, as only one in 12 people plan to reduce their child-related spending.

Areas where spending is being pared back are on energy and on groceries.

And consumers plan to cut back in a broadly similar ways next year to what they are doing this year, the survey commissioned by the credit unions found.

All age group reported that they are cutting back, but slightly fewer of those over the age of 55 and those categorised as wealthy are economising.

These groups were also slightly more likely to report only cutting discretionary spend.

Mr Hughes said: “It is not all that surprising that the most commonly cited cutback relates to socialising. In the main, this is a flexible area of spending.”

But he added that the fact that as many as half of consumers pulling back on going out will not help the mood of people and it will put further strains on the viability of many cafes, bars, restaurants and other domestic-focused parts of the hospitality sector.

And with two in five consumers also saying they were cutting back on holiday spend, problems for many businesses in this sector of the economy seem set to remain intense in 2023.

Some two out of every five consumers say they plan to reduce their spending on energy, according to the survey which used to be sponsored by KBC Bank Ireland, but is now funded by the credit unions.

This implies many homes will be colder and darker than normal this winter, Mr Hughes said.

“Less affluent consumers and those outside Dublin were more likely to report energy-related cutbacks.

“Perhaps surprisingly, those aged over 65 were also slightly less likely to report cutbacks in this area.”

He said this could be due to the Government supports or existing constraints on spending in this area by older households.

The survey found that a third of consumers are cutting back on their grocery spending.

But 6pc say they are unable to make cutbacks in this area as they have already pared their expenditure on food and other household staples to a minimum.

Large numbers of people are postponing big ticket purchases such as cars, furniture, or electrical appliances.