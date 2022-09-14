Scrap health insurance tax relief and end lower Vat rates, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is told in tax report

The removal of tax relief on health insurance premiums, the scrapping of lower rates of Vat on fuel and new homes, and the ending of the Help to Buy scheme are among controversial recommendations of the Commission on Taxation.

The expert group has also advised the Government to move to a situation where the tax on interest paid on savings in a bank or credit union is the same as the income tax rate, and to end the exemption from tax for people who gain when they sell a family home to downsize.

Many of the proposals in the report, which makes 100 recommendations that run to 12 pages, will anger middle-income earners in particular – as the tough proposals come at a time of a crippling cost-of-living crisis.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is due to launch the report today.

One recommendation is that the tax relief on health insurance premiums should be axed over the next few years.

Such a move would cost a family of two adults and two children around €600 a year.

Currently 2.4 million people in Ireland have private health insurance, which is 47pc of the population.

Dermot Goode of TotalHealthCover.ie said scrapping the tax relief on premiums would prompt huge numbers of barely coping middle-income families and young people to either downgrade their plans or ditch their cover.

This, in turn, would push up the cost of cover for those retaining their policies.

The Commission on Taxation and Welfare report, which is a medium-term taxation plan for the next decade, argues that the eventual introduction of Sláintecare should dispense with the need for private health insurance.

Recommended too is that the tax on interest paid on savings – Dirt tax – should rise massively from its 33pc rate to match income tax levels over time. This would mean people paying tax on interest earned on their savings at a rate of around 52pc.

Banks and credit unions are currently paying little or nothing on savings, as they are awash with €147bn in household deposits. Such a move is likely to be seen as a disincentive to people acting in a precautionary way by putting money aside to cover rising costs and for emergencies.

Another recommendation is for reduced rates of Vat to be eliminated over time. Implementing this would be hugely contentious.

The standard Vat rate is 23pc, but a rate of 13.5pc is paid on building and building services, agricultural contracting services, short-term car hire, cleaning and maintenance services.

The energy crisis has led to the Vat on electricity and gas being cut temporarily from 13.5pc to 9pc.

But the 13.5pc rate was not reduced on coal and heating oil. A 9pc Vat rate applies on newspapers and sporting facilities, and temporarily on the hospitality and tourism sector.

And there is a 4.8pc rate specifically for agriculture.

Food bought by consumers has a 0pc rate of Vat.

The commission argues that the reduced rates be eradicated over time, with the exception of the zero rate on food. It questions the justification for many of the reduced rates.

Getting rid of the reduced rates could mean the overall standard rate is cut.

In addition, commission members recommend that the Help to Buy scheme be allowed to expire. It argues that it creates a distortion and is a perverse incentive.

The scheme is seen as regressive by the commission, as previous research has indicated that many of those using it would be able to provide a deposit for a home even if the scheme did not exist.

And the exemption from

capital gains tax for those selling a family home should go, the report recommends.

At present, if a couple decide to sell up and move to a small home, any gain from that transaction is not taxed. The commission feels this is encouraging investment in property assets.

And there is a recommendation that the tax-free lump sums that retiring people can take from their pensions should be reduced over time.

However, sources said this recommendation was weak.

Meanwhile, there is no support from the commission for a universal basic income in the report, because it is seen as too expensive.

It has also recommended the self-employed rate of PRSI should rise over time from its current 4pc to 11.05pc .

The move would affect up to 331,000 people who are self- employed in the State, including farmers and tradespeople.

Members of the commission have looked at ways to pay for rising costs associated with an ageing population, particularly pensions and health costs.