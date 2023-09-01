Savers to benefit as interest rates to rise on State Savings and AIB deposits

AIB is the latest bank to increase savings rates. Photo: Getty Images

The interest rate is set to rise for savers on the State schemes sold in post offices and the rates paid to depositors with AIB.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), which administers the State Savings schemes sold through An Post, has announced its second rise this year.

In March the NTMA announced the first hike in 16 years on a small number of the savings products.

The rate-rise moves come as political pressure has mounted for an increase in savings rates.

Politicians including Finance Minister Michael McGrath and Further Education Minister Simon Harris have heavily criticised banks for only partially passing on European Central Bank interest rate increases to savers.

This means they are making huge profits on funds from depositors.

Now the NTMA is increasing the rates that apply to new fixed-term and variable rate State Savings products, and almost trebling the Prize Bond fund on offer to holders of Prize Bonds.

All new interest rate changes and new Prize Bond fund structure will be effective from October 1.

The changes in the tax-free total return and annual equivalent rate (AER) for new fixed-term products taken out on or after October 1 will increase the Three-Year Savings Bond from 1pc to 4pc (AER from 0.33pc to 1.32pc).

The Five-Year Savings Certificate rate will go from 5pc to 9pc (AER from 0.98pc to 1.74pc).

The Six-Year Instalment Savings rate will go from 5.5pc to 10pc (AER from 0.98pc to 1.75pc).

And the 10-Year National Solidarity Bond rate goes from 16pc to 22pc (AER from 1.50pc to 2.01pc).

The variable rate that applies to the deposit account will increase from 0.05pc to 0.75pc. Deposit Interest Retention Tax (DIRT) applies to interest on these deposits.

The variable rate used to calculate the total prize fund is increasing from 0.35pc to 1pc of the total value of Prize Bonds outstanding, effective from October 1.

The prize fund is almost trebling in size and prizes are tax free.

The increased prize fund will mean that from the start of October there will be a top monthly prize of €500,000, in the last weekly draw of every calendar month, versus the previous top monthly prize of €250,000, in the last weekly draw of every calendar quarter.

There will also be a top weekly prize of €50,000 in every weekly draw.

Each week there will be 20 prizes of €1,000 and 20 prizes of €500 respectively, compared to 10 prizes of €1,000 and 10 prizes of €500 currently.

The remaining weekly prize fund will be awarded in €75 prizes, which is an increase in the previous minimum prize of €50.

Overall, the number of prizes is expected to double to €500,000 per annum.

All previous issues of Savings Bonds, Savings Certificates, Instalment Savings, and the 10-Year National Solidarity Bond will close on September 30.

The Four-Year National Solidarity Bond would cease with effect on September 30 and there would be no new issue, the NTMA said.

The new fixed-term rates will have no effect on existing product holders.

Money that has already been placed in previous issues of these products before October 1 will continue to receive the fixed rates applicable when the product was purchased, for the remaining term.

The total value of State Savings holdings was €24.9bn at end-July 2023.

Earlier this morning, AIB finally reacted to the calls to pay savers more by matching deposit rates offered by rivals Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB. All three banks are offering higher rates but for limited periods and with restrictive terms and conditions.

AIB and its subsidiary EBS announced increased deposit rates up to 3pc for both Regular Savers and AIB Fixed Term accounts.

AIB Fixed Rate changes will be available from September 12, with all other rate changes available from September 19.

AIB’s Online Saver will have an increased rate of 3pc a year, for three years. This is for amounts from €10 to €1,000 per month.

Customers could open a maximum of four Online Saver accounts for different savings needs, allowing them to earn an attractive rate of 3pc on amounts up to €48,000 a year, AIB said.

A rate of 0.25pc applies after the monthly threshold of up to €1,000 is reached on each account.

AIB is also increasing all AIB Fixed Term deposit rates for personal and business customers.

Its Two-Year Term Deposit account is increasing to 3pc, previously 2pc.

AIB’s One-Year Term Deposit account is increasing to 2.50pc (previously 1.5pc) and its Six-month Term Deposit account increasing to 1.50pc, previously 0.75pc.

All term deposit accounts require a minimum lump sum of €15,000.

In addition, the AIB Junior and Student Saver rates and the EBS Family Savings rate are increasing to 3pc, and the EBS Children and Teens Savings rates are increasing to 2.50pc.

The AIB Online Notice 7 Deposit account is increasing to 0.75pc, with the AIB Demand Deposit account and EBS Instant Access account rates increasing to 0.25pc.

Customers can open up to a maximum of four of these accounts on the AIB Mobile App and access their money any time without penalty.

AIB’s Fixed Rate changes will be available from 12 September, with all other rate changes available from 19 September.

Earlier this week, Permanent TSB said that, from September 26, there would be a string of increases in deposit rates.

On Monday, Bank of Ireland announced a further increase to interest rates on a range of savings and deposit accounts. They are due to come into effect next month.