Savers ‘losing €5bn a year from low rates paid by the banks’

Savers are losing out on billions of euro annually due to low interest rates being paid by banks.

Financial adviser Vincent Digby of Impartial Financial Advice calculated that the low or no interest being paid on household and company deposits by banks here meant that lenders were gaining up to €5bn a year from a failure to pay higher deposit rates.

He said savers in Ireland are subsidising borrowers.

The three main banks have been coming under political pressure to improve the rate of return that they offer savers in the current rising interest rate environment.

Irish banks rank among the lowest in Europe for passing on interest rate increases to their depositors.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath said he expected an “imminent” move from the banks on deposit interest rates.

Mr Digby said: “With nearly €140bn of retail overnight or demand deposits earning a paltry 0.04pc to 0.28pc, and an additional €63bn of company deposits earning only 0.08pc, it is clear that a great number of people and companies are not considering valuable alternative options for their savings.”

He said it will be difficult to force banks to raise deposit rates.

Although they have not passed the full extent of European Central Bank rate rises on to non-tracker mortgage products, they have passed on only a very small portion of the rate increase on to savers.

Mr Digby said banks do not have to entice people to put money on deposit with them as they have an excess of deposits which they are using to fund their lending.

“There’s a lack of competition in banking in Ireland. Irish banks have a surplus of deposits so they’re not competing for deposits,” he said.

“Banks internationally compete much more aggressively for deposits. Irish banks are in a very privileged position, which I think they are taking advantage of,” he told RTE’s ‘Morning Ireland’.

He said the onus was on depositors to get the best rate of return on their savings.

He encouraged businesses and charities that may have large lump sums on deposit to look at money-market funds which yield much higher returns.

“You invest in a fund and the fund manager invests in deposits in banks, but those banks pay much more competitive rates,” Mr Digby said.

“They’re rated triple A by all the rating agencies. You can get your money bank whenever you want and in terms of return, you can get up to 3pc,” he added.

The funds have associated management charges, but they still offer a better rate of return, he said.

Money market funds will attract an exit tax of 41pc. And there is no €100,000 deposit guarantee for the funds.