Savers double purchase of prize bonds as pandemic limits spending in some shops

SAVERS are shovelling money into prize bonds as the pandemic has limited spending in some shops.

The amount of money going into the bonds has almost doubled in the first six months of the year, compared with last year.

The total invested into the State-run prize bonds fund is now at a record high.

It comes as household savings in banks and credit unions also hit a new high during the pandemic.

Savers pumped €230m into prize bonds between the start of this year and June, despite there being no guarantee of winning a prize.

This was up from €121m in the same period last year.

At the end of June the total prize bonds fund was close to €4bn, according to the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), which oversees the Government’s Sate savings schemes.

This is a rise of almost 7pc when compared with the figure for the end of 2019.

It is the highest level ever reached in the history of the 63-year-old scheme.

The NTMA said the variable rate to calculate the prize fund is 0.5pc.

This means €19.5m will be paid out in prizes this year.

This is up from €16.4m in 2018 when 224,474 prizes were paid out.

Over the past few years the size of the prize fund has shrunk in line with the fall in general interest rates.

Prize bonds are also tax free, while savers can also buy up to €250,000 in prize bonds, or couples up to €500,000.

This is fully guaranteed by the State, compared with €100,000 on deposit with other institutions.

There is the possibility of winning as much as a €1m from buying prize bonds, but financial experts maintain that the chances of winning this are remote.

Savers now have a record €121bn in savings accounts in banks and credit unions.

Some €11bn more in deposits followed into banks and credit unions in the first nine months of the year, according to separate Central Bank figures.

Many banks are paying no interest on savings accounts, with fears that negative interest rates could become a feature of the market.

Digital bank N26 will become the first bank in the Irish market to charge retail customers negative interest rates on deposits starting next month.

Germany regulated online challenger bank N26 will charge the negative interest rate on new customers’ deposits in excess of €50,000 from November, a spokeswoman confirmed.

The interest will be charged on the balance above €50,000, not the full saving balance.

