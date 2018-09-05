Sale of problem mortgages can help financial system – Central Bank Governor

The Governor of the Central Bank has said sales of problem mortgages and non performing loans can help protect the financial system and noted current conditions are favourable for tackling the issue, in what’s likely to be seen as a greenlight to banks contemplating disposals.

Addressing the annual Central Bank of Ireland economics roundtable, Governor Philip Lane said that "while the direct restructuring of troubled loans by banks plays a vital role, the sale of loan portfolios to international investors is also an important element in macro-financial risk management by reducing national exposure to adverse shocks."

"The current upturn in the European economy also provides an opportunity to address legacy issues such as the excessive stock of non-performing loans (NPLs) that accumulated in the wake of the crisis."

Prof Lane said that such loan sales – typically to so called vulture funds – do not affect statutory consumer safeguards including the Code of Conduct on Mortgage Arrears and the Consumer Protection Code, while tackling the excessive stock of bad loans improves the stability of financial system.

In relation to the upcoming Budget, Prof Lane reiterated his previous view that the Government should be doing more to proof the economy against a future downturn by eliminating the exchequer deficit.

Discussing the details of the traditional pre-budget advisory letter sent by the Central Bank to the Minister for Finance, he said, "if fiscal buffers are not built up, there is a risk of repeating the historical patterns by which economic downturns have been amplified by pro-cyclical fiscal austerity."

Online Editors