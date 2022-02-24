| 3.4°C Dublin

Russian invasion to push consumer prices even higher as petrol costs up again

The invasion sent the price of a barrel of crude oil above $100 for the first time since 2014.

A number of forecourts raised the price of a litre of petrol by 4c overnight. Expand

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

THE Russian invasion of Ukraine is set put further pressure on consumer prices, with energy and petrol and diesel costs expected to keep rising.

A number of forecourts are reported to have increased the price of a litre of motor fuel by 4c overnight.

