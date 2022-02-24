Russian invasion to push consumer prices even higher as petrol costs up again

THE Russian invasion of Ukraine is set put further pressure on consumer prices, with energy and petrol and diesel costs expected to keep rising.

A number of forecourts are reported to have increased the price of a litre of motor fuel by 4c overnight.

But the Kremlin’s aggression is likely to mean the European Central Bank will hold off on raising interest rates this year, something that had been widely expected up to now.

The invasion sent the price of a barrel of crude oil above $100 for the first time since 2014.

With petrol and diesel prices at the pumps already at record levels, the increase in the cost of crude is predicted to mean further price hikes.

AA Ireland said that if oil hits $120 it will send the price at the pumps above the psychologically important €2 a litre mark.

Every 10c rise in the cost of petrol or diesel adds €120 to the annual cost of running a car, AA Ireland said.

The motoring organisation called for a temporary cap on pump prices as families struggle to cope with the cost-of-living spikes.

And wholesale gas prices surged by 25pc in reaction to the Russian aggression.

Consumers have already seen a succession of energy cost rises in the past year, with an expectation that the cost of lighting and heating the average home will rise by €800 even before the latest surge in wholesale gas prices.

Figures this week from the European statistics agency Eurostat said inflation was running at 5pc in this country in January.

Goodbody Stockbrokers economist Dermot O’Leary said the crisis in Ukraine will push prices higher across Europe.

He said the Europe’s “dependence on imported energy from Russia means a worsening of the real terms of trade shock that is already in train.

“This will push inflation even higher, denting real incomes and squeezing growth.”

But he said the uncertainty caused by the invasion is likely to see the European Central Bank (ECB) resisting any moves this year to raise its wholesale interest rates.

“We would expect therefore that a further escalation in this conflict would lead to a reconsideration of when ECB interest rates need to rise. The current expectation for a 0.5pc increase in 2022, but this may be pushed back if the situation in Ukraine continues to worsen,” Mr O’Leary said.

A rates rise would hit mortgage holders on trackers and those on variables and make new fixed rates more expensive.

It comes as AIB subsidiary EBS launched a new green mortgage with a four-year fixed rate of 2.10pc for eligible new and existing customers.

The rate is available to individuals with a home mortgage whose property has a Building Energy Rating (BER) of between A1 and B3 and a valid BER cert that is no more than 10 years old.

The green mortgage rate is available regardless of a customer’s loan to value.

The new rate means customers can save up to €2,976 per year on their mortgage.

But there are fears that bread and other staples could continue to rise in price as Ukraine produces much of the grain used in Europe.

Wholesale grain future prices are up 10pc since the start of the year.

Consumers Association of Ireland chairman Michael Kilcoyne renewed the association’s call for an urgent cut to the 13.5pc Vat rate on electricity, gas and home-heating oil to at least 9pc, the temporary pandemic rate for hospitality services.

The standard rate of 23pc was cut to 21pc at the start of the pandemic.

But the Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland warned that Government moves to ease increases in the cost of living must be “targeted” because of their potential impact on inflation.

“Those sort of support packages have their place, but they need to be targeted because the distributional impact of inflation is not neutral,” he said in a Bloomberg interview in Paris.

“I’d be concerned if we went overboard, if governments decided to make very big investments in supporting energy inflation and costs of living because it could backfire.”