Rocketing mortgage interest rates prompt a spike in arrears

Vulture funds protest: Solidarity TDs Paul Murphy (third left) and Mick Barry (second right) and activists at a protest in opposition to the sale of millions of euro worth of mortgages to vulture funds outside the Grafton Street branch of Permanent TSB bank in Dublin in 2018. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

MORE people have got behind on their mortgage payments as lending rates have shot up.

Most of those struggling to pay their home loan have had their loans taken over by vulture funds which have some of the highest rates in the country.

New Central Bank arrears figures show a spike in those who have recently missed mortgage repayments. More than 3,600 mortgage accounts went into early-stage arrears in the first three months of the year compared with the same three-month period last year.

It is the third quarter in a row that there has been a rise in early-stage arrears on an annualised basis.

The Money Advice and Budgeting Services (Mabs), the state-funded free service for those in debt, warned recently that thousands of families whose loans were sold to investment funds will be forced back into arrears unless radical solutions are put in place.

When the numbers in early-stage arrears in the first three months of this year are compared with the last three months of last year there were an additional 1,430 mortgage accounts classified as being in early-stage arrears.

However, the Central Bank warned that a chuck of the numbers in arrears are accounted for by what it calls a “reclassification effect”.

It said this comes about due to loan sales during the first three months of the year.

“This reclassification reflects differences in the treatment of accounts in arrears up to 30 days among the relevant institutions,” it said.

It appears that some of the loans this year were not considered by selling banks as being in arrears.

But the banks that bought them do consider some of the loans they bought as being in early arrears.

Departing banks Ulster Bank and KBC Bank sold loans to Permanent TSB, Bank of Ireland and AIB.

The additional 3,600 new arrears cases in the year comes on top of an extra 2,000 cases in the year to the end of September.

The mortgage arrears statistics indicate that close to 20,000 accounts are now in mortgage arrears.

Financial experts have held out the hope that these mortgage holders will not end up in long-term arrears.

This is because in the past the vast majority of arrears under 90 days on the repayments don’t progress beyond that. They get back on track very quickly.

The figures show that the number of accounts in long-term arrears, which is defined as greater than one year, was 22,015 in March.

This is down from 26,016 in March last year.

The majority of all arrears cases are held by vulture funds, and serviced by the likes of Pepper, Start Mortgages and Mars.

At end of March, investment funds held just 16pc of all residential mortgages were held by funds.

But vulture funds account for 76pc of all mortgage arrears cases over one year, the Central Bank figures show.

This week mortgage prisoners, whose loans are managed by both Pepper and Start Mortgages, were told their variable rates are rising by between 0.75 percentage points and 1 percentage points.

More rate rises for these mortgage prisoners are expected after this week’s announcement of an eighth European Central Bank rate rise.

Mortgage prisoners cannot switch to another lender to avail of lower rates as they have been in arrears in the past so other lenders will not accept them.