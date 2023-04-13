Revolut’s latest upgrade allows customers to set up joint accounts

Online bank Revolut has upgraded its app to allow people to have joint accounts, a move that had been called for by its users.

The joint-account option means it has put in place another feature that will allow it to keep eating away at the dominance of the mainstream banks throughout Ireland.

Revolut, which claims it has two million customers in this country, last month began selling car insurance.

It recently rolled out Irish IBANs (international bank account numbers) to replace the Lithuanian ones it had been using in this country.

This is part of a process that saw it migrate its Irish customers to the Irish branch of Revolut Bank UAB, its European business. Previously, Revolut had been operating here under a Lithuanian banking licence.

It has recently launched a loans product, a ‘buy-now, pay-later’ product, and is launching a credit card.

Revolut said it has released a new version of its app, which includes the new shared banking product.

The ‘joint accounts’ feature will allow customers to create an extra account within the Revolut app to be jointly owned by two people – whether they are partners, family members, or friends.

The upgrade is available on both iOS and Android devices, and also includes the group version of its instant messaging tool Revolut Chat.

Revolut said that those setting up a shared account do not have to explain who they are or why, nor prove that they live together.

The online bank said a survey it conducted across Europe shows that 58pc of Europeans were keen to use a joint account to manage their expenses with a partner.

A third of those surveyed said they want to use it exclusively, as their only account.

One in four respondents said they wanted a joint account to complement a private account.

The remaining group preferred to keep their accounts and budgets separate.

To open joint accounts, both parties need to be Revolut customers and have the app updated to the version supporting the ‘joint accounts’ feature.

Both people need to share the same country their personal accounts were registered in, the same Revolut entity or branch (personal accounts registration entity).

The bank said they account holders cannot be a part of another Revolut joint account, or have a pending invite for a Revolut joint account from someone else.