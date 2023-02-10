Revolut warns its users of a rise in attempts to steal their money

Users of the popular Revolut app are being targeted by fraudsters. Photo: Reuters

REVOLUT users have been warned to be on their guard as criminals pretending to represent businesses are sending phishing links to trick people into sharing personal details.

The money app, which says it has more than 2 million customers in Ireland, said scams are popping up all the time. It has seen a rise in attempts by fraudsters to steal money from the accounts of Revolut customers.

It said criminals are pretending to represent businesses, including utility providers, postal or delivery services, and banks.

The fraudsters are sending phishing links to trick consumers into sharing personal details.

These text messages can appear genuine and often come from an existing business number. They can even appear within existing message threads, Revolut said.

The online bank recommends that if people receive a link via text message or email from a business, that they should be wary.

Don’t follow links sent from a business via text message or email unless you are expecting it for a specific reason, Revolut warned.

“Nobody genuine will ever tell you to move money out of or into a Revolut account ‘for safety’, or because another account has been compromised.

“If anyone does tell you to move money out of or into of a Revolut account for safety, it’s a scam,” the head of financial crime and fraud at Revolut Aaron Elliott-Gross said.

Consumers who believe they have made a fraudulent transfer, or suspect their account is at risk, should contact the financial institution involved, and report the incident to the Gardaí, he said.

Revolut’s fraud prevention systems use sophisticated artificial intelligence to spot fraud and warn users to think twice before they make suspicious payments, he said.

“There are new scams popping up all the time. It’s important to be aware of how to spot suspicious online activity.

“We want to help customers feel confident they’re making the right choices. If you’re suspicious of a call, email or text message, report it to the business it claims to come from. If you think you’ve fallen victim to a scam, report it to your nearest Garda station.”

Mr Elliott-Gross said criminals may cite different reasons to persuade customers to tap a link or call a number, including links to update a consumer’s address, advice to unfreeze an account, and to opt out of an offer.

Clicking links in scam texts and emails could take customers to a site or form that asks for personal information, which may then be used by criminals to steal your money.

Revolut said that if a customer of Revolut is still in contact with the suspected scammer, they should immediately end any type of communication with the suspect.

They should contact the financial institution involved. If that is Revolut, they are asked to chat online to the money app.

Mr Elliott-Gross said: “Our industry-leading AI fraud prevention model checks all transactions for fraud, and not only detects trends in data that humans cannot, but as it learns more and more, it will detect and prevent emerging scams and frauds, protecting our customers and their money.”

He said that despite warnings Revolut continues to see some customers continue with transfers in spite of our warnings, and fall victim.