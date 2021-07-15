Revolut valued at $33bn following latest funding round

Fintech Revolut has raised $800m (€677m) in Series E funding, valuing the business at $33bn (€28bn), according to a statement from the group.

The rapidly growing company now has 1.5 million customers in Ireland, including 100,000 so-called ‘junior users’ who are 17 years old or younger.

The investment will enable it to further its growth plans, in particular its product innovation, the company said.

It will also support the expansion of Revolut’s offering to customers in the United States and its entry to India and other international markets.

The new funding round brings onboard two new investors, SoftBank Vision Fund and Tiger Global Management.

Nikolay Storonsky, founder & CEO of Revolut, said: “This funding round makes Revolut the UK’s most valuable fintech, demonstrating investors’ confidence that we can deliver products that raise the bar for customers’ expectations across the whole financial services industry.”

“We are building a full financial product suite in a single app, where you will always find the product that best meets your needs. Our services will be increasingly personalised, responding to our customers’ daily needs, always with low and transparent fees,” he added.

Revolut, which employs 60 people here, has been active in Ireland since 2015, with must customers are attracted to the money app by its ease of use.

The company, which launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange in 2015, today says it has more than 16 million customers around the world using dozens of its products to make more than 150 million transactions a month.

Last month the company appointed Irishman Joe Heneghan to run its European operations.

Mr Heneghan had been managing Revolut in Ireland. He will lead Revolut’s specialised bank and e-money institution licensed entities in Lithuania and oversee Revolut’s further expansion in the European Economic Area (EEA) region.