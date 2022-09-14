Revolut stats reveal where Irish people are splashing the cash and cutting back

Inflation is having a sharp impact on Irish people’s spending habits, with customers swapping new clothes for old and petrol for bus tickets, new data from Revolut has revealed.

It also reveals that spending on utility bills has gone up 19pc in August of this year compared to last while heating bills are up 24pc.

The global app, which has more than 1.9 million customers in Ireland, released data that shows that although spending in supermarkets has remained relatively the same, many people are ditching the big food shop and buying groceries more often.

People tend to be pulling back on their discretionary spending too as the number of people shopping for men’s and women’s clothing decreased 8pc, year on year.

However, the number of people shopping at second-hand stores was up 60pc.

As fuel costs soar, with spending at petrol stations up by 17pc, more people are using public transport with an increase of 103pc of users hopping on the bus.

However, it’s important to note that this data is being compared to August 2021, when not as many people were using public transport due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In contrast to this cost cutting, the travel and tourism industry is booming.

Spending at hotels is up 116pc, airlines are 17pc up and travel agencies have seen a 33pc increase in spending since last year.

Consumer spending at amusement parks (29pc), museums (27pc), aquariums (20pc), cinemas (9pc), and theatres (16pc) also increased.

A Revolut spokesperson said the latest August data appears to indicate that inflation is having a sharp impact on spending habits.

“Despite supermarket spending staying relatively the same, the number of transactions increased, suggesting people are buying little bits, as and when they need them, rather than a big shop which could result in food wastage,” they said.

“Although fuel costs declined, reports suggest these lower costs aren’t being passed onto consumers. Our data shows this is encouraging public transport use, as the number of people using buses increased 103pc, and the number of transactions increased by 106pc, year on year.”