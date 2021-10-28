Revenue taking 10,000 calls a day as Local Property Tax deadline looms

Revenue is taking more than 10,000 phone calls every day on average and has received 30,000 letters about Local Property Tax (LPT) as the returns deadline looms.

Most calls to the tax body regarding LPT questions are made in the morning, as people attempt to work out their returns ahead of the November 7 deadline.

Katie Clair, head of Revenue’s LPT Branch, said: “The busiest time for calls coming through to our LPT Helpline is between 9.30 and 11.30 each morning. If you’re having difficulties getting through to us, please try again later in the day if you can.”

Revenue said it has received around 30,000 letters from property owners regarding LPT ahead of the deadline.

Ms Clair said: “If you have written to Revenue and haven’t heard back yet, there is no need to follow up with a phone call. We are working to respond to correspondence as quickly as possible.

“Before submitting the return, you need to determine the current market value of your property. Then, when submitting the return, you need to select the valuation band appropriate to your property’s market value and confirm how you will pay your LPT for 2022.”

Revenue confirmed that LPT returns for 530,000 properties, representing approximately 30pc of the expected number of properties liable for 2022, have been filed in advance of the deadline.

And almost 95pc of returns were filed online in either MyAccount, ROS or the LPT Online Portal.

Revenue said its LPT Helpline is “extremely busy”. In recent days, the number of calls received per day has exceeded 10,000.

Ms Clair said: “If you haven’t received a letter about your LPT in the post, it may be in your ‘My Documents’ in MyAccount or in your ROS Inbox.

“We know that some property owners may not have received a letter; for example, where the property was not on the LPT register. These property owners still need to do three things by November 7 – value their property, submit their LPT return, and indicate on the return how they will pay their LPT for 2022.

“If your property is not currently registered with Revenue, you can register it yourself by clicking on the ‘Register New Property’ link on the Property Services Card in MyAccount or in the Other Services section on the ROS homepage.

“We expect that some property owners will determine that their property falls into a different valuation band than the valuation band indicated on our online valuation guide or the valuation band used for the purposes of their Notice of LPT Estimate.

“Where this is the case, you do not need to contact Revenue, all you need to do is select the relevant valuation band that applies to your property’s market value when submitting your LPT return.”