Revenue again extends property tax payment deadline

An annual debit instruction is essentially a direct debit payment that is taken from a customer’s bank account once a year (Stock picture)

REVENUE has again deferred the collection date for property tax for those paying by annual debit instruction payment.

It was due on May 21, after the tax authority had extended the payment date from March.

The payment is now due on July 21 next.

An annual debit instruction is essentially a direct debit payment that is taken from a customer’s bank account once a year. It is designed to take one full payment on a specified date in the future.

Revenue also refers to this type of payment as a single debit authority.

The continuing economic fall-out from the pandemic was cited as the reason for the second extension of the deadline.

“Property owners who have opted to make a payment by ADI [annual debit instruction] do not need to advise Revenue or take any action,” a statement from the Revenue Commissioners said.

The move is designed to ease cash flow pressure on property owners amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Revenue added: “The extension announced today applies to all annual debit instructions which were scheduled for deduction on May 21, including instructions from a small number of property owners who filed a paper LPT [Local Property Tax] return by January 10, 2020 and who opted to pay their LPT for 2020 by single debit (on March 21).”

Property owners who opted to pay their LPT for 2020 by direct debit, will have a payment deducted each month from their bank account from January this year to December.

Online Editors