Revealed: The locations of the 159 rural post offices that are set to close
An Post has confirmed that 159 rural post offices are to close.
It also says it is opening five new post offices, with more to follow.
But there is bound to be a huge row about so many rural post offices going, as they are seen as a key service in towns and villages.
The closes comes after a deal was hammered out between the semi-state company and the Irish Postmasters’ Union after years of arguing.
Postmasters who lose their jobs will receive a retirement package worth an average of €50,000.
Post offices in locations where postmasters are opting to retire will close and the services will be consolidated with neighbouring offices ensuring their continued viability.
The company said 16 such post offices have already closed at the request of the retiring contractor.
A spokesperson insisted that all remaining 960 post offices are set to benefit from investments that will mean they offer enhanced services and products, including longer opening hours.
Managing director of An Post Retail Debbie Byrne said it was accepted the closures will have a major impact on communities affected.
“We fully acknowledge that this process will be difficult for some customers and communities but the end result will be a strengthened, viable post office network serving the needs of our country for the future,’” she said.
She said post offices in future would offer a full range of parcel and mail services, including out-of-hours collections, returns, tracking and redirection.
They will also offer loans, credit cards and more foreign exchange products to consumers and small business.
And there will be an extension of the range of local and central government services offered in the post offices that survive. This will include licensing, payments for local authorities, fines and planning applications, and digital authorisations.
An Post has confirmed that post offices in the following locations are set to close:
CARLOW
Crettyard
Rathtoe
CAVAN
Corraneary
Killeshandra
Kilnaleck
Mountnugent
Swanlinbar
Tullyvin
CLARE
Cooraclare
Craggagh
Cree
Doonbeg
Kilfenora
Lissycasey
CORK
Allihies
Ballineen
Ballyclough
Ballynoe
Carrigadrohid
Desertserges
Drinagh
Lackaroe
Minane Bridge
New Twopothouse
Rockchapel
Shanballymore
DONEGAL
Ballyliffin
Ballymagan
Brinlack
Bunbeg
Burnfoot
Burtonport
Church Hill
Culdaff
Culkeeny
Dunaff
Dunfanaghy
Dunkineely
Gortahork
Kindrum
Meenaneary
Quigley's Point
Rossnakill
GALWAY
Ballyconnelly
Ballyglunin
Ballymoe
Cloghbrack
Colemanstown
Cornamona
Eyrecourt
Garrafranes
Glinsk
Inverin
Kiltulla
Kylebrack
Lettermullen
Menlough
Moyard
New Inn
Renvyle
Woodlawn
KERRY
Asdee
Ballinskelligs
Ballylongford
Ballymacelligott
Banemore Cross
Currow
Duagh
Gneeveguilla
Kilflynn
Knocknagoshel
Mastergeehy
Moyvane
KILDARE
Donadea
Moone
Narraghmore
KILKENNY
Glenmore
Kilmoganny
Mullinavat
LAOIS
Ballinakill
Ballybrittas
LEITRIM
Aghacashel
Aughavas
Killargue
Newtowngore
LIMERICK
Athea
Ballyagran
Dromkeen
Kilbehenny
Knocklong
Lisnagry
Mungret
LONGFORD
Carrickboy
Cloonagh
Colehill
LOUTH
Annagassan
MAYO
Ballindine
Ballyglass
Belcarra
Carrowmore-Lacken
Cross
Doocastle
Finny
Hollymount
Kilmaine
Partree
Scardaune
MEATH
Batterstown
Bellewstown
Clonalvy
Drumree
Dunsany
Rathmolyon
Tara
MONAGHAN
Clontibret
Dartrey
Smithborough
OFFALY
Geashill
Moneygall
Mount Lucas
Pollagh
Walsh Island
ROSCOMMON
Athleague
Cornafulla
Garranlahan
Knockvicar
Loughlynn
SLIGO
Ballinafid
Ballinfull
Dromard
Drumcliffe
Gurteen
Monasteraden
TIPPERARY
Ballingarry
Clogheen
Coolbawn
Gurtnahoe
Littleton
Newcastle
Templetuohy
Upperchurch
WATERFORD
Ballinamult
Kilmeaden
Lemybrien
WESTMEATH
Ballinahowen
Collinstown
Rathowen
WEXFORD
Ballycogley
Ballywilliam
Bannow
Broadway
Camolin
Coolgreany
Duncannon
Foulksmills
Glynn
Kilmore Quay
Kiltealy
WICKLOW
Coolboy
Donard
