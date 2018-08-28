An Post has confirmed that 159 rural post offices are to close.

Revealed: The locations of the 159 rural post offices that are set to close

It also says it is opening five new post offices, with more to follow.

But there is bound to be a huge row about so many rural post offices going, as they are seen as a key service in towns and villages.

The closes comes after a deal was hammered out between the semi-state company and the Irish Postmasters’ Union after years of arguing.

Postmasters who lose their jobs will receive a retirement package worth an average of €50,000.

Post offices in locations where postmasters are opting to retire will close and the services will be consolidated with neighbouring offices ensuring their continued viability.

The company said 16 such post offices have already closed at the request of the retiring contractor.

A spokesperson insisted that all remaining 960 post offices are set to benefit from investments that will mean they offer enhanced services and products, including longer opening hours.

Managing director of An Post Retail Debbie Byrne said it was accepted the closures will have a major impact on communities affected.

“We fully acknowledge that this process will be difficult for some customers and communities but the end result will be a strengthened, viable post office network serving the needs of our country for the future,’” she said.

She said post offices in future would offer a full range of parcel and mail services, including out-of-hours collections, returns, tracking and redirection.

They will also offer loans, credit cards and more foreign exchange products to consumers and small business.

And there will be an extension of the range of local and central government services offered in the post offices that survive. This will include licensing, payments for local authorities, fines and planning applications, and digital authorisations.

An Post has confirmed that post offices in the following locations are set to close:

CARLOW

Crettyard

Rathtoe

CAVAN

Corraneary

Killeshandra

Kilnaleck

Mountnugent

Swanlinbar

Tullyvin

CLARE

Cooraclare

Craggagh

Cree

Doonbeg

Kilfenora

Lissycasey

CORK

Allihies

Ballineen

Ballyclough

Ballynoe

Carrigadrohid

Desertserges

Drinagh

Lackaroe

Minane Bridge

New Twopothouse

Rockchapel

Shanballymore

DONEGAL

Ballyliffin

Ballymagan

Brinlack

Bunbeg

Burnfoot

Burtonport

Church Hill

Culdaff

Culkeeny

Dunaff

Dunfanaghy

Dunkineely

Gortahork

Kindrum

Meenaneary

Quigley's Point

Rossnakill

GALWAY

Ballyconnelly

Ballyglunin

Ballymoe

Cloghbrack

Colemanstown

Cornamona

Eyrecourt

Garrafranes

Glinsk

Inverin

Kiltulla

Kylebrack

Lettermullen

Menlough

Moyard

New Inn

Renvyle

Woodlawn

KERRY

Asdee

Ballinskelligs

Ballylongford

Ballymacelligott

Banemore Cross

Currow

Duagh

Gneeveguilla

Kilflynn

Knocknagoshel

Mastergeehy

Moyvane

KILDARE

Donadea

Moone

Narraghmore

KILKENNY

Glenmore

Kilmoganny

Mullinavat

LAOIS

Ballinakill

Ballybrittas

LEITRIM

Aghacashel

Aughavas

Killargue

Newtowngore

LIMERICK

Athea

Ballyagran

Dromkeen

Kilbehenny

Knocklong

Lisnagry

Mungret

LONGFORD

Carrickboy

Cloonagh

Colehill

LOUTH

Annagassan

MAYO

Ballindine

Ballyglass

Belcarra

Carrowmore-Lacken

Cross

Doocastle

Finny

Hollymount

Kilmaine

Partree

Scardaune

MEATH

Batterstown

Bellewstown

Clonalvy

Drumree

Dunsany

Rathmolyon

Tara

MONAGHAN

Clontibret

Dartrey

Smithborough

OFFALY

Geashill

Moneygall

Mount Lucas

Pollagh

Walsh Island

ROSCOMMON

Athleague

Cornafulla

Garranlahan

Knockvicar

Loughlynn

SLIGO

Ballinafid

Ballinfull

Dromard

Drumcliffe

Gurteen

Monasteraden

TIPPERARY

Ballingarry

Clogheen

Coolbawn

Gurtnahoe

Littleton

Newcastle

Templetuohy

Upperchurch

WATERFORD

Ballinamult

Kilmeaden

Lemybrien

WESTMEATH

Ballinahowen

Collinstown

Rathowen

WEXFORD

Ballycogley

Ballywilliam

Bannow

Broadway

Camolin

Coolgreany

Duncannon

Foulksmills

Glynn

Kilmore Quay

Kiltealy

WICKLOW

Coolboy

Donard

