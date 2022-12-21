Revealed: Spending trends show how we splashed out on hair, beauty and restaurants in 2022

Irish people increased their spending on looking good, dining out and going abroad this year after two years of lockdowns, Revolut’s latest financial data shows.

We spent 50pc more at restaurants this year compared to 2021, but this is no surprise when the country was under various forms of lockdown and public health restrictions last year.

Data pulled from Revolut’s two million Irish users shows that barbers, hair salons and beauticians saw an 18pc rise in spending, as homemade mullets were left behind with lockdowns.

RevReview provides each user a recap of their year’s spending but on a macro scale, the financial app found that the average user spent 7pc less on groceries and 1.6pc less at clothing stores in 2022 compared to 2021.

Travel was big on the agenda in 2022 after two years of no foreign excursions for most, and Irish holiday-makers spent money in an average of three countries over the past year, a 23.4pc increase.

The most popular countries for Irish consumers to spend money in were: the UK, the US, Spain, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Malta, France, Lithuania, and Germany.

Despite being in a cost of living crisis, Irish users apparently increased their savings by 52pc in the past year, while donations also grew.

Revolut found that although inflation has had an effect on consumer spending, post-lockdown living has amplified the biggest changes. As indoor dining resumed after closures and restrictions, Revolut data shows that Irish consumers have supported the industry by flocking to restaurants in 2022.

The average user spent 50pc more at restaurants, year-on-year. The biggest increase was by 65 to 74 year olds, who spent 55.6pc more. At the lowest end of the spectrum, those aged 35-44 still spent 39.3pc more, year on year.

As the rise in the cost of living affected many aspects of life this year, Irish consumers cut back where they could. The average user spent 1.6pc less at clothing stores, year-on-year. Interestingly, those aged 18-24 spent 11.1pc less.

Entertainment sources also experienced a boost with a 4.3pc increase in spending on digital goods including media, books, video, and music.

The most popular video streaming services among users were: Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+. The most popular music streaming services were: Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

Donations in the Revolut app totalled more than €7.5m this year with the Irish Red Cross receiving €4.6 million this year from Revolut customers in Ireland to help those impacted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal secured €2.4m from Revolut users alone, while the Irish Cancer Society saw over €450,000 donated. Users also donated over €150,000 to Pieta, a charity working to prevent suicide and self-harm and €135,000 to homelessness charity Focus Ireland.

The total number of people trading crypto on Revolut in Ireland has increased by 61pc, year-on-year.

