Revealed: Ireland’s top staycation spot for 2021

KERRY was the top spot for domestic summer holidays this year.

And spending on airfares was up almost 40pc in August, compared with a month earlier.

Consumers opted for The Kingdom as their destination of choice over Galway and Cork.

Last year Cork was the country’s most popular destination for Irish visitors, followed by Kerry, according to spending data compiled by AIB.

The hotel spend data for the summer months of June, July and August revealed that Kerry was the top destination for visitors from the majority of counties each month.

Other popular destinations for Irish people this summer included Donegal and Dublin.

During August, those from Mayo spent the most in Dublin hotels – the same month both counties clashed in the All-Ireland Semi Final in Croke Park. In July and June, the majority of hotel spend from those in Mayo was in Kerry hotels.

Head of SME banking at AIB John Brennan said: “Since the hospitality sector reopened a few months ago, we have seen a steady increase in spending by consumers across hotels, pubs and restaurants.”

“As is evident by our Spend Trend report this month, Kerry was the place where the most consumers were spending money on hotels – pipping Galway and Cork to become Ireland’s top holiday destination this year.”

However, staycations are not for everyone.

The figures show a 39pc rise in spending on airlines as consumers are eager to leave the country after more than a year and a half of restrictions.

The AIB spending report found an overall spend decrease this month when compared with July, with consumer goods sectors such as clothing, health and beauty and electronics all down.

Overall, consumer spending in August was down 1.5pc on July.

Contactless and chip-and-pin spending were both down.

However, online spending during August was up 4pc, bucking the trend for the month.

The busiest day for consumer spending was Friday, August 27, which was pay day for many people.

Consumers spent €8m an hour throughout the day.

The quietest day for spending was Sunday, August 22, where consumers spent an average of €4m an hour throughout the day.

Spending among most age groups was down during August, AIB said.

However, the under 25s increased their spending by 4pc on July.

The biggest decrease came from those over 65 where spending was down 4pc month on month.

Meanwhile, a third of people say their household income decreased since the beginning of the pandemic, according to separate research from marketing company Core.

Its survey found the majority of the population indicating that their household income has remained the same or increased.

The research shows that over one million workers were impacted by the virus, but as a result of dual-income households and State supports, most households were in a position to maintain their level of household income they had in March 2020.

For those whose employment has not been impacted, more than half say the amount they save every month has remained the same and a further 36pc say the amount they save has increased.

The average amount people save every month is €222.

Money is being put aside as a financial safety net, and saving for a holiday abroad, with others saving for home improvements.