Most people do not want to pay extra taxes to fund improved public services.

Revealed: How many are actually willing to pay extra taxes for better public services

The majority of people feel the Government could make better use of the tax money it already takes in every year.

A survey by Taxback.com found 94pc of respondents believe more could be done to improve public services with the current €51bn collected in all forms of taxes and levies.

Some seven out of 10 people are unwilling to pay more taxes to get better public services.

A third of people do not believe that higher taxes would lead to better services.

It comes as separate Revenue figures show that almost a million people will pay no income taxes this year.

Some €22bn was raised in income tax, levies and the universal social charge (USC) last year, according to Barry Flanagan, tax director at Taxback.com.

Close to one in four responded that the State spends enough on public services, with a third saying paying more tax will not make enough of a difference to the quality of public services.

The survey was conducted by Taxback.com among 1,700 of its clients.

However, four out of 10 of the taxpayers surveyed said they are in favour of a third rate of income tax.

Some 956,200 of what Revenue calls tax units, will not have tax deducted from their wages this year, Revenue estimates.

Tax units includes both individuals and couples who are jointly assessed.

What the figures capture is those who earn an income but do not receive enough to have to pay income tax on it.

Single earners must pay income tax on earnings of €16,501 or more.

Revenue estimates that 769,800 people won't pay the universal social charge (USC) this year.

This is levied on incomes of €13,000 or more.

Irish Independent