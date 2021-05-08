| 6.3°C Dublin

Revealed: From budget to premium – how some beer prices will skyrocket under new pricing rules

Shoppers with less disposable income are the most likely to be affected by minimum pricing changes

Laura Lynott

Some brands of beer will skyrocket in price under the Government’s new minimum unit pricing (MUP) formula – with one example showing a 75c beer will more than double in price to €1.60.

The Irish Independent carried out research on a sample of budget-price, medium-range and more expensive beer and lager.

