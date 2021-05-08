Revealed: From budget to premium – how some beer prices will skyrocket under new pricing rules

Some brands of beer will skyrocket in price under the Government’s new minimum unit pricing (MUP) formula – with one example showing a 75c beer will more than double in price to €1.60.

The Irish Independent carried out research on a sample of budget-price, medium-range and more expensive beer and lager.

We examined the price of the alcohol in Aldi, Dunnes, Tesco and SuperValu and found the large selection of budget booze in the German cut-price store would be the most affected in this group sample.

One of the most dramatic price differences is expected to impact Galahad lager, which is, according to the Aldi website, one of its best-sellers in this category of alcohol.

A 500ml can Galahad (4pc alcohol) is currently priced at 75c in Aldi but this lager could rise to €1.60 under the minimum unit pricing, set to be introduced on January 1, 2022.

An array of other alcohol products in the budget-friendly store will also see large increases.

A 330ml can of The 1079 Project Dry Hopped Pilsner (6.6pc) could increase from 99c to €1.74 under the MUP system.

An eight-pack of 500ml Kortenhoef lager (4.3pc) at Aldi, which currently costs €7.89, will increase to €13.60.

Cullen’s Irish Pear Cider (4.5pc) is currently priced at €1.49 for a 500ml can but under MUP this could rise by 31c to €1.80.

While a 500ml can of Halne Strong lager (7pc) will go from €1.79 to around €2.80 under the new pricing plan.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “At Aldi we take a responsible approach to the sale of alcohol at our stores and fully comply with all relevant legislation and regulatory requirements.

“We welcome the opportunity for the retail industry to continue to engage with the Government on the impact of Minimum Unit Pricing on our sector through the Retail Forum.”

Alcohol Ireland has previously labelled cheap alcohol as being available at “pocket money prices”.

The low-cost nature of some booze, the lobby group felt, meant an opportunity to reduce alcohol harm to society was more difficult to achieve.

Scotland introduced MUP in 2018 and witnessed consumption levels drop in 2019 to the lowest level in over 20 years.

The plans in Ireland have been welcomed by the Irish Medical Organisation.

According to the HSE, ­alcohol-related problems cost the State an estimated €3.7bn in 2007 and the cost for ­alcohol-related injuries and disease cost the healthcare system an estimated €1.2bn.

However, while cheap alcohol has been targeted by the Government, it seems more expensive lager will not be affected.

Meanwhile, our sample research showed in SuperValu one 500ml bottle of Galway Hooker lager (4.5pc) is currently €3.39.

However, under MUP, a bottle of this volume and size could be as low as €1.80.

A 440ml can of Wicklow Wolf Mammoth IPA (6.2pc) is currently €3, but if the Government’s formula were to be taken literally that could drop to €2.18.

There is no rule to dictate any price change to lower alcohol prices.

In Tesco, a 15-pack of 500ml Carlsberg lager (4.3pc) will currently see a shopper pay €20. In January, under MUP, that multi-pack could rise to €25.50.

But a 12-pack of 500ml Guinness Draft (4.2pc) – currently €20.90 – would theoretically be just €19.92 under minimum pricing.

In Dunnes, a 500ml can of Stella Artois lager (4.6pc) is on offer at €1.50 but the off-sale price is €1.95.

Under the new pricing regime that same can will cost around €1.84.

Meanwhile, in the same store, a six-pack of 500ml Fosters lager (4.1pc) is €9.40 but in January, that same pack could set a shopper back €9.84.

And a four-pack of 500ml Lomza Export beer (5.7pc) in Dunnes is currently €7 on sale, but the beer is normally priced at €8. In January, under MUP that same four-pack could cost €1 more at €9.12.

The Cabinet has signed off on the plan by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and it seems shoppers with less disposable income are more likely to be affected.

But with the average person drinking around 11 litres of alcohol a year – a figure that has remained static since 2015 – the Government feels increasing prices is the best way to tackle the problem.