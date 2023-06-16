Revealed: 650,000 taxpayers due refund from Revenue at average of €624

THOUSANDS of taxpayers are due a refund from the Revenue Commissioners.

The tax authority said that some 650,000 taxpayers who filed a tax return with it are now due money back, with an average of €624 due to be refunded by Revenue.

Refunds due this year total some €453m, Revenue said in a briefing document on tax returns for the first three months of the year.

The amount of money due to refunds has shot up.

An additional €104m in refunds is due to taxpayers this year compared with the first three months of last year.

And these refunds are due to almost 150,000 more taxpayers this year than last year.

The figures relate to 810,600 income tax filings made to Revenue by PAYE workers and the self-employed.

Changes made in 2019 means there has been a massive rise in PAYE taxpayers filing an annual income return.

Taxpayers need to complete an income tax return to finalise their tax position, and to claim tax credits, tax reliefs, expenses and declare any non-PAYE income.

The average refund due is €624. But the typical, or mean, refund is €307, Revenue’s ‘Statistical Bulletin’ says.

The figures show that some 105,000 people have underpaid tax of €15.1m. This means these people owe the tax authority an average of around €143 in underpaid tax.

The new rent tax credit has been claimed by 202,500 people last year. The average was €474.

This means not all of those eligible for it are claiming it. Around 400,000 people are eligible for it, according to the Department of Finance.

The credit has been backdated to last year and is worth up to €500 for individuals and €1,000 for couples.

So far some €113m has been paid out to those claiming the rent credit. It only came into force last year.

Most of those claiming it are under the age of 34.

A total of 207,500 people claimed for spending on health in their returns last year. The average pay-out by Revenue was €277.

Revenue’s figures indicate that a small proportion of those entitled to claim for health expenses are doing so.

Taxpayers can claim 20pc for expenditure on GP and consultant visits and for prescription costs.

Remote-working relief was claimed by just 73,500 people. The average benefit was just €61.

Nearly 750,000 people, a third of workers, indicated that they worked from home for at least some part of their week, according to the 2022 Census.

This means fewer than one in 10 are claiming the tax relief.

The relief is seen as complex and time-consuming to claim.

Revenue said an additional 148,400 taxpayers filed a tax return for last year in the first three months of this year.

These people had never filed a tax return before, with Revenue putting this down to the rent tax credit as the reason they filed.

Consumer tax manager with Taxback.com Marian Ryan said: “Don’t let fear of an underpayment stop you from claiming your tax reliefs. Too many people never review their taxes because they are afraid that they will have an underpayment, but most people will either be taxed correctly or be entitled to a refund.”

She said that if it is a case that you owe Revenue taxes for a previous year, the amount owed can still be reduced by you claiming tax refunds you’ are entitled to get.