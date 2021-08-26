THE return to school is piling financial pressure on parents, prompting calls for more Government investment in the education system.

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) says it took almost 300 calls every day last week from parents struggling with back-to-school costs.

High costs of iPads and tables are proving to be a particular concern.

Many of these devices cost between €600 and €800 and are impossible for struggling families to afford, SVP’s Rose McGowan said.

The charity said the level of demand for its services underlines the need for much greater investment in the education system to ensure that all children and young people can access and participate in education on an equal footing.

Other costs proving problematic for parents relate to requests for financial help with parental contributions, schoolbooks, digital equipment, and help with the cost of school uniforms.

This pressure is coming at a time when many families are struggling with rising utility costs, with some energy providers increasing prices three times this year.

A recent Irish League of Credit Unions survey on back-to-school costs found the price of kitting out children for the return to school has gone up, pushing many families into debt.

It will cost parents an average of €1,491 per secondary school child.

The cost of sending a child to primary school this year is just shy of €1,200, the league survey found.

SVP said school costs can be a daily struggle for students from low-income families.

When schools had to make the switch to online learning during school closures, SVP says it provided significant support to low-income families struggling with the cost of digital devices and internet costs.

Ms McGowan said: “With schools on track to reopen next week, children and young people can look forward to meeting up with their friends and resuming some normality after a tough 18 months.

"Unfortunately, however, even in normal times school can be a daily struggle for students from low-income families, especially if they don’t have everything they need to learn or if they feel different from their peers.

She said that for struggling parents, the preparation for the new school year is a huge source of stress.

There is particular anxiety associated with requests for contributions or other expenses for extra-curricular activities, Ms McGowan said.

SVP has asked in a pre-Budget submission for the Government to prioritise investment in measures to address educational disadvantage and rising school costs.

The charity has asked schools to be cognisant of the needs of low-income students and families at a time when many parents are out of work and on inadequate or reduced incomes.