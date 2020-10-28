Retail sales almost 10pc higher year-on-year in September

The volume of sales was 1.5pc higher in September than in August

The volume of retail sales was 9.7pc higher in September compared to 12 months ago, suggesting there may still have been some pent-up demand in the economy.

The volume of sales was 1.5pc higher in September than in August this year, according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

When motor trades are excluded, the volume of retail sales increased by 1pc in September over the previous month and increased by 7.4pc when compared with September 2019.

The largest monthly volume increases were in car sales, hardware, paints and glass, clothing, footwear and textiles.

However, the monthly volume of sales fell in bars by 16pc. Bar sales may have been impacted by the placing of Level 3 restrictions on Dublin in the middle of September.

Under Level 3 restaurants and cafes - including bars and pubs serving food - may remain open for take-away and delivery and outdoor dining with a maximum of 15 people.

Compared with September 2019, the volume of sales was 49pc lower in bars.

The volume of retail sales was higher in September when compared to the same period of last year in hardware, paint and glass, up 31pc year-on-year. It was 29.6pc higher in electrical goods, while other retail sales were up 23.9pc when compared to last year.

As the volume of in-person shopping increased with shops reopening last month, the proportion of total retail sales transacted online fell from the high of 15.3pc recorded in April to 4.3pc in September.

Since last week all non-essential retail has been temporarily forced to close due to new tougher government restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19.

