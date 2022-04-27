Rents soaring as landlords leaving market cuts new tenancies in half

A huge reduction in the number of landlords offering new tenancies has emerged as rental costs have surged again.

The shortage of properties means people are spending significant chunks of their income on accommodation costs.

New rental tenancies were 9pc more expensive in the past year, according to the latest rent index from the regulator for the sector, the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

There has been close to a 50pc fall in the number of properties being newly registered with the board.

The latest figures came as separate research found more than a third of landlords are breaching Rent Pressure Zone rent rise limits.

The national average rent in new tenancies was €1,415 a month at the end of last year, a rise of €117 compared with the rents being charged at the end of 2020.

However, the national cost of renting was down €4 in the last three months of 2021, compared with the July to September period.

Rental costs for new tenancies in Dublin were €1,972 a month, compared with €1,104 a month outside Dublin.

The index, which is independently analysed by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), measures new tenancies in existing rental properties, new properties being let for the first time and new tenancies in properties that have not been let in the previous two years.

The average rent in new tenancies for houses in Ireland is now €1,390 a month, which is a slight drop of 0.9pc on the previous quarter but an increase of 9pc compared with last year.

For apartments, the average rent is now €1,459 a month, which is an increase of 9.3pc compared with the end of 2020.

The RTB said the rent index was not designed to provide a measure of the rents being paid by existing tenants.

Leitrim has the lowest costs, with the average rent in new tenancies now €740 a month.

On a quarterly basis, rents in new tenancies fell in 14 counties in the last three months of last year.

Rents for new tenancies in Roscommon increased most, with a quarterly growth rate of 12.6pc.

The latest index is based on rents paid on 9,346 private tenancies newly registered with the RTB during the last three months of last year and used in the sample. This is a reduction of 48pc on the number of registered tenancies used in the sample for the rent index issued at the end of 2020.

RTB director Niall Byrne noted the fall in the number of tenancies registered in the quarter.

“This is likely to be driven by factors such as continuing constraints on the supply of rental properties and by current tenants choosing to stay longer in their existing tenancies,” Mr Byrne said.

Meanwhile, 5,617 termination notices have been issued by landlords to the board since 2019.

Asked about findings in an ESRI report showing that a third of landlords are breaching Rent Pressure Zone rules, the board said investigating these was a priority.