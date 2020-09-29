Rents fall as Covid-19 crisis grips the country

On an annual basis, Dublin experienced no growth, while rents outside Dublin grew by 3.4pc. (stock photo)

Rental costs have fallen as the Covid-19 crisis has gripped the country.

New figures show a slight decrease in rents nationwide and a larger drop in the cost of accommodation in the capital.

Monthly rental costs fell nationwide by €7 to €1,226 in the three months to June when compared with the first three months of the year, according to the Residential Tenancies Board.

However, over the past year rents nationally rose by 1.8pc. This rise was the lowest rate since 2012.

The standardised average rent for Dublin was €1,709. This represents a fall of 1.5pc in the three months to June when compared with the first three months of the year.

And there was not growth in rental costs in the capital in the last year.

The Residential Tenancies Board said the findings suggest a moderation is taking place in the rental market which has seen huge inflation up to now.

However, rises in rental costs up to now have prompted the designation of Monasterevin and Kildangan electoral divisions in Kildare as rent pressure zones. This means rents cannot rise by more than 4pc a year in these areas.

The latest additions mean the entire administrative area of Kildare County Council is now designated as a rent pressure zone.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said it is now estimated 73.7pc of tenancies are now in rent pressure zones.

The national standardised average rent decreased by 0.6pc from €1,233.58 to €1,226.20 in the three months to June this year.

The standardised average rent in Dublin now stands at €1,709 and €928 outside of Dublin.

Compared with the previous quarter, rents outside Dublin increased by 0.3pc, while they decreased by 1.5pc in Dublin.

On an annual basis, Dublin experienced no growth, while rents outside Dublin grew by 3.4pc.

Interim director of the Residential Tenancies Board Padraig McGoldrick said the pandemic had eased rental inflation.

“It is clear that the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the rental sector – annual growth has moderated and rent levels have slowed compared to the first quarter of this year.”

He said the Greater Dublin Area (which excludes Dublin) saw the greatest drop in prices with rents falling by 3.7pc between the first and second quarter of this year.

There was no growth on an annualised basis.

“We’ve also seen further moderation with 13 counties having lower rents in the second quarter of 2020 than in quarter one.”

Renewal tenancies now account for over one-in-five tenancies which is an increase of more than three percentage points relative to Q1 2020.

There are seven counties where the standardised average rent exceeded €1,000 per month in June – Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Louth, Meath and Wicklow.

Limerick had a standardised average rent of €988.

The high rental levels in these areas relative to other counties reflects the concentration of demand close to the country’s largest employment hubs, the board said.

The highest standardised average rent was in Dublin at €1,709. The county with the lowest standardised average rent was Leitrim at €599 per month.

The RTB Rent Index, which is compiled in conjunction with the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), is the authoritative report on the Irish rental market.

It is based on actual rents paid on 16,857 tenancies registered with the board in the quarter, which is made up of homes new to the rental sector, new tenancies in existing housing stock and renewals of existing tenancies.

