Rental costs continue to rocket upwards at an “alarming” rate

THE cost of new rental tenancies has shot up again, with some parts of the country showing “alarming” increases in the cost of accommodation.

Rents for new tenancies were up 7.6pc in the last three months of last year, according to the latest rent index for new agreements from the Residential Tenancies Board.

This means the average cost of accommodation is now more than €1,500 a month nationally, up €30 from the previous quarter.

In Dublin, the average rent for a new tenancies is now €2,063 a month.

Advocacy group for renters, Threshold, said the index shows “alarming increases” in some arears.

Threshold said it was particularly concerned for those living outside rent pressure sones (RPZs), where some of the greatest increases were recorded.

The rental index shows that rents rocketed by 18.5pc in Longford, and by 17pc in Donegal the last three months of last year, when compared with the previous three months. Tipperary saw a rise of 14pc.

The rent Index only measures rental price developments faced by those taking up new tenancies in the private rental sector.

It is not designed to provide a measure of the rents being paid by existing tenants.

The index analysed 15,868 new tenancy registrations in the final quarter of last year.

The standardised average rent in new tenancies in the greater Dublin area (excluding Dublin) stood at €1,509.

It was €1,131 outside the greater Dublin area.

And the Residential Tenancies Board said that Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has now designated Westport, in Co Mayo, has a rent pressure zone.

The highest average rent in new tenancies was in Dublin at €2,063 per month, while the lowest monthly rents were in Leitrim where the average stood at €800 per month.

Sixteen counties have standardised average rents in new tenancies above €1,000 per month: Carlow, Clare, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow.

Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) director Niall Byrne said the reporting capabilities of the RTB will continue to improve during 2023, following the introduction, in April 2022, of the requirement to renew tenancies with the RTB on an annual basis.

“We are investing in our data systems and in our analytical capacity so that we can progressively expand our reporting across all tenancies.

“The RTB’s enhanced dataset will allow us to provide new insights and improved information to tenants, landlords and the wider public,” Mr Byrne said.

Threshold said: “We are continuing to see annual increases in standardised rents nationwide, with alarming increases in certain areas.”

It said it was unsurprising that average monthly rents in new tenancies based in Dublin have increased yet again.

Year-on-year increases were reported in each of Ireland’s main cities, with Galway City recording the highest increase of 15.6pc and Limerick City recording the lowest among Irish cities of 4.4pc.

Threshold said these increases are all above the 2pc yearly increase permitted in Rent Pressure Zones, showing that a greater enforcement of RPZ rules is necessary to protect renters in an already challenging financial environment.