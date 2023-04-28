Rent tax credit not being claimed by most tenants, even though they are entitled to it

Former Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said around 400,000 people are expected to be eligible for the rent credit. Photo: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg — © Bloomberg

Nearly seven out of 10 renters have not claimed the new rent tax credit, even though they are eligible.

A reluctance to ask landlords for registration details is one of the main reasons for the failure to claim, according to a survey of 1,000 renters carried out by Taxback.com.

Only 190,000 rent credit claims have been made by Paye taxpayers, according to Revenue. However, around 400,000 people are eligible for it, according to the Department of Finance.

Taxback.com said tenants who pay their rent in cash and whose landlord is not registered are losing out because the landlord has to be registered with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) for Revenue to pay the credit.

The credit has been backdated to last year and is worth up to €500 for individuals and €1,000 for couples.

The survey indicates issues linked to landlords are the main reason nearly half of tenants who are entitled to claim the credit have not done so.

Some people have not applied as they have not yet had the chance to do so, they said in the survey.

Others said they have no way to support a claim because they had not been given receipts by their landlord.

Other respondents said they were “uncomfortable” asking their landlord for the landlord-specific information needed to make a claim.

One in 10 said the fact that their landlord is not registered with RTB is preventing them from making a claim.

The most recent statistics from Revenue point to widespread underutilisation of the credit.

Just over 190,000 rent tax-credit claims have been made since the new credit was announced in last September’s Budget.

The then Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told the Dáil last October that around 400,000 people are expected to be eligible for the rent credit.

Taxback.com consumer manager Marian Ryan said the rent credit is not a huge amount of money, given the scale of rents, but €500 or €1,000 is a lot of money to “leave on the table”.

“It was a laudable move the Government made by introducing it, but for it to work it definitely needs some tweaking,” she said.

Ms Ryan added that the onus should not be on the shoulders of the tenant to provide such detailed information, and they should not be penalised if their landlords are not 100pc compliant with private residential regulations.

Ms Ryan said she is aware of a number of tenants who have “hit a wall” when they tried to claim the rent credit because their landlord had not registered the tenancy with the RTB.

“Tenants in such positions have their hands tied,” she said.

“A landlord who hasn’t registered a tenancy with the RTB could be receiving their rent in cash, so there may be no trace of that rent being paid unless a receipt is being provided to the tenant, which may not always be the case.”

She added that it can be difficult for a tenant to challenge such a landlord and request they register the tenancy. This is because the tenant could risk losing their accommodation if they do so.