Reit shares up on investor ‘relief’ at government housing measures

Shares in the country’s biggest listed landlord are up today as investors bet government measures to tackle cuckoo funds will not hit profits or rein in house prices.

Shares in Ires Reit are up 2.6pc this morning.

Shares in one of Ireland’s listed builders Cairn, which builds for the cuckoo fund sector, are also up.

Shares in Hibernia Reit, which mainly owns commercial property, is up less.

“The expectation among some investors were worse in that there was a risk the measures would have gone further than they have done. Particularly there was a risk the stamp duty rate would apply to apartment buildings as well, which is not the case,” Dermot O’Leary, economist at Goodbody, said.

“It looks like the hit that was expected by some is not going to come about, particularly in relation to apartments,” he added.

There is “relief among some investors… at the margin there would have been some that were expecting bigger financial implications,” he said.

Mr O’Leary said he does not believe the measures will lead to a decrease in housing prices over the coming months.

“It does take some demand pressure away from housing estates in particular, because you are effectively blocking off one source of the demand, the institutional buyer, but they were small in any case,” Mr O’Leary said.

“There was a potential for it to grow over the next number of months and years but the number of housing units being purchased by investors was quite small in any case. It is really preventing something that may have happened on a larger scale in the future, rather than what was happening on a larger scale in the past,” he added.

Last night housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe announced planning and tax changes aimed at curbing the influence of investment funds in the housing market at the expense of first-time buyers.

Stamp duty on the purchase of 10 or more houses will rise to 10pc from midnight tonight, however, apartments will not be subject to the higher tax rate.

The government is also introducing a new “owner occupier guarantee” to enable local authorities to designate as much as 50pc of units in a new development for owner occupiers, including first-time buyers.

The government action comes following controversy over cuckoo funds buying up large numbers of houses in new estates.