Regulator wants Ulster customers to be spared fees in scramble to switch

Borrowers should not be charged thousands of euros to exit Ulster Bank mortgages after the bank’s decision to quit the market, regulators believe.

Ulster Bank CEO Jane Howard refused yesterday to say she will waive the fees for borrowers with fixed-rate mortgages who want to switch to a new lender.

However, the Irish Independent understands from senior sources that the Central Bank believes levying fees and charges on customers is not appropriate because it is the bank which wants out of the relationship with borrowers.

Homeowners who opt to leave a fixed-term Ulster Bank mortgage to go to a new lender are potentially liable for thousands of euros in fees – which can be equal to six months’ interest.

Many of the 1.1 million customers of the bank are set to begin a scramble to switch mortgage, current accounts and other products ahead of these being sold by the bank.

This is despite reassurances the terms and conditions on mortgages, personal loans and business loans cannot be changed when they are sold.

Regulators believe that as NatWest took the decision to leave the market and end the customer relationship the bank should waive all charges.

It is understood Central Bank regulators intend to monitor such charges and consumer protection issues including transparency about its plans closely as Ulster Bank begins to wind down.

Regulators also expect senior Ulster Bank officials to accept invitations to appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee, which have been declined while the NatWest review was under way.

Ulster Bank chief executive Jane Howard refused to answer questions on break fees when asked by this publication. When pressed, she said any request for fees to be dropped would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

Financial experts have stressed that those on tracker rates should not make any move to switch. Staying put will mean the new owner of their mortgage will be forced to honour the tracker rate terms. Those who do not find new banking arrangements could find themselves with Permanent TSB.

The bank is bidding to take over most of the retail business of Ulster Bank, in what would amount to the creation of third banking force.

Any deal could see Permanent TSB taking on €14bn worth of retail mortgages, deposits, current accounts and credit card balances of existing Ulster Bank customers.

Some €700m of SME loans could be included in if a deal is done. This would double the size of Permanent TSB, but the Government would need to pump billions of euros more capital into the bank. The State already owns 75pc of Permanent TSB.

A move by Permanent TSB chief executive Eamonn Crowley to buy up the retail business lock, stock, and barrel would see Ulster Bank customers move across to his bank.

A sale of mortgages and other accounts to a conventional bank would be preferable for customers than the sale of loan books to a vulture fund.

Ulster Bank boss Ms Howard and chief financial officer Paul Stanley confirmed that the discussions taking place involve selling the entire retail part of the business.

She said her bank’s preference was for an existing bank to buy its banking operations.

Permanent TSB has 76 branches while Ulster Bank has 88, but many are in different parts of the country. This could mean some branches will be retained, but some would likely close.

When asked about the talks with Permanent TSB, Ms Stanley said: “We are discussing (the sale) of the whole retail side of the balance sheet.” She said the wind-down would be over a number of years but was unable to give a specific timeframe.

She insisted it would be an orderly wind-down, and all terms and conditions would “travel with” people whose accounts were being taken over by a new entity. The bank also said it was business as usual for those in the process of applying for mortgages.

Challenged at Ulster Bank’s handling of the closure, with speculation about it for five months, Ms Howard said: “We would not have wanted it handled the way it was, but that is what happened.”

Asked if Ulster Bank and its parent NatWest had let staff and customers down in this country, she said: “I understand how hard this has been, but we are forced to manage it as best we can.”

Permanent TSB has confirmed that it is in early discussions with Ulster Bank about acquiring some of its retail and SME business.

In a statement, it said it had “ambitious plans to grow” its retail and SME operations and has entered talks with NatWest about buying its Irish business. But it said there was no certainty that an acquisition would occur, or the terms of any deal.

It also noted that any deal it agrees to would require approval by the banks and regulators.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has refused to say how much taxpayer money will be needed to back Permanent TSB’s bid for €14bn of Ulster Bank’s loans.

It is understood the cost can be met in part by also taking on deposits from the bank to match the loans outstanding.

But taxpayers may still have to provide additional funds or guarantees running to billions of euros.

Mr Donohoe said “significant and difficult negotiations” still need to take place with NatWest before he’ll be drawn on how to pay for any deal.

