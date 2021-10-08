Regulator criticised over closure of Bank of Ireland branches

THE closures of more than a third of Bank of Ireland branches for the last time has prompted accusations that the Central Bank has failed consumers.

The bank is closing 88 branches, blaming a move to online banking.

But the Financial Services Union (FSU) called out what it said was the silence of the regulator in relation to the closures.

FSU general secretary John O’Connell said: “The Governor of the Central Bank told a Dáil Committee that he had not even sought a meeting with Bank of Ireland to discuss these closures.

“The regulator has clearly failed in its role of protecting customers and communities in this instance.”

He described the closure by the bank of branches as a sad day for staff and customers and a real sign of the weakness of regulation in Ireland.

Bank of Ireland announced last April that it would be closing 88 branches across the Republic, with a further 15 in Northern Ireland.

It said that over the last three years there has been a 60pc drop in the number of customers visiting the branches closing. At the same time there has been a rise in those using online services.

Mr O’Connell of the FSU said the branch shut-downs would lead to the withdrawal of ATMs at some of the locations affected. This will mean customers no longer have 24/7 access to cash.

Despite the increase in card payments, cash remains a vital payment method for consumers, he said

He said this is something that has been foreseen in Northern Ireland and the UK where the regulator has taken steps to ensure that cash is accessible for all.

The UK Government is currently looking at extending its legislation in this area.

FSU called on the Central Bank to open a consultation paper on the future access to cash to ensure that are safeguards in place on the use of and access to cash.

Earlier this week Bank of Ireland said that customers whose branch is closing can now do their transactions in a post office.

The bank and An Post said that a range of local banking services are now live at 923 post office locations around Ireland.

Bank of Ireland personal and SME customers can now make cash lodgements and withdrawals, and cheque lodgements at An Post locations.

Asked about the criticism of its role, the Central Bank said decisions relating to the business model of regulated firms are for the boards of those firms.

It said it has had extensive engagement with Bank of Ireland since the branch closures were announced in March, to ensure a consumer focused approach is taken.

“This means banks must ensure that they communicate in a clear and timely way with customers regarding any such changes, including the closure of branches, and in particular inform them about any alternative channels available to them to avail of banking services,” the Central Bank said.



