Teacher says she feels vindicated after Ulster Bank tracker fine

TEACHER Niamh Byrne is a victim of the Ulster Bank tracker scandal and feels both vindicated now that a monster fine has been handed down by regulators to the bank.

“I feel vindicated, but also sad because this did not need to happen,” she says of the actions of the bank in denying thousands of their customers trackers and overcharging them as a result.

“The bank inflicted needless damage and trauma on more than 5,000 people.”

A secondary-school teacher in Dublin, she has spent years fighting the bank over its refusal to put her back on a tracker when she fixed for a period.

Ms Byrne originally took out a tracker mortgage with Ulster Bank in 2006.

It was set at 0.75pc above the European Central Bank rate.

Later that year she decided to fix her mortgage as she was a non-permanent teacher at the time, and interest rates were rising.

In 2008, when the fixed period ended, she contacted the bank and asked when she would be put onto her tracker.

The bank refused to allow her to return to the tracker and said it was putting her on a variable rate.

She fought the bank but had no success so eventually decided to switch to AIB which had a lower variable rate than the one Ulster Bank insisted on charging her.

In 2012, she realised Ulster Bank was allowing people to move with their tracker so she ended up in a lengthy dispute with Ulster Bank through the Financial Services Ombudsman.

When she was brought before the Oireachtas Finance Committee by financial adviser Padraig Kissane, Ulster Bank responded with an offer.

She held out as she considered it too low.

She appealed the offer and eventually got what she says is a six-figure pay-out from the bank.

Ulster Bank did not put her back on a tracker because she has since switched to another lender.

But Ms Byrne is happy with the payment.

“I spent my 30s trying to sort this out when I should have been doing other things. It should not have been like this.”

The teacher now hopes lessons have been learned by bankers.

