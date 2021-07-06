New EU ‘green standard’ aims to ease access to cheaper eco-loans 

The EU has tabled a new ‘green bond’ label that it hopes will boost financing for small companies and funnel more money into retrofitting homes.

The bloc is also looking into creating a ‘green mortgage’ standard to aid the building and buying of more energy-efficient properties.

There is now a whole raft of financial products aimed at borrowers whose business or households can show green credentials, but no single set of criteria to measure those credentials.

The European Commission hopes its move will give investors confidence that their money is going towards climate-friendly projects and put an end to exaggerated environmental claims – a practice known as ‘greenwashing’.

“The opportunities from this change are enormous and the financial flows are there to facilitate the change,” said EU financial services chief Mairead McGuinness.

The EU says it needs up to €500bn in new investments each year to meet its 2050 carbon neutrality pledge and a 2030 target of reducing emissions by 55pc, part of its ‘Green Deal’ agenda.

This is the third major update of the EU’s sustainability rulebook this year.

"If we don’t achieve our targets of moving significant amounts of money towards sustainable investments, then we will not reach our targets in the Green Deal, and we are determined to reach those targets,” said Ms McGuinness.

The green bond market is currently tiny, making up only 2pc to 4pc of all bond issuance, but it's growing at 40pc a year on average.

Ms McGuinness said Irish-domiciled funds – which currently number around 8000 – have a lot to gain from adopting the new standard.

“Ireland is very strong market for capital,” she said. “There is a lot of investment that wants to find a home that is sustainable.”

The new green bond standard will be voluntary, but national and EU supervisors will police compliance – and hand out fines if necessary – for issuers that decided to use it.

‘Green’ bonds will be those that comply with the EU's new screening system for green investments, known as the “taxonomy”.

Tabled in April, it creates a ‘green list’ of investments covering sectors responsible for 80pc of direct greenhouse gas emissions in Europe – but not including agriculture, nuclear energy or natural gas.

Opposition from central and eastern European countries struggling to make the transition from coal-fired power forced the Commission to put off tackling those sectors until later this year.

In April, the EU also tabled updated climate reporting rules for corporates that will catch an estimated 40,000 companies, including some small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the disclosures net.

And since March, asset managers have had to publish pre-contractual data to back up any environmental, social or governance (ESG) claims they make.

The Central Bank of Ireland said recently that greenwashing is a market risk.

At least 42pc of EU firms have made exaggerated or false claims about their green credentials in the last year, according to EU data.

The new rules come just one week before the EU tables a major revamp of climate and energy rules to help it meet its new 55pc greenhouse gas reduction target for 2030.