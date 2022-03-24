Central Bank slaps record €10.8m fine on BNY Mellon for ‘outsourcing’ breaches

The Central Bank has fined US lender BNY Mellon Fund Services a record €10.8m for failing to address outsourcing risks.

It is the largest ever fine for a fund service provider and follows 16 breaches of the Central Bank’s rules and repeated calls on the US firm to take action.

BNY is the second-largest fund administrator in Ireland, with just over €1.13tn in assets under administration, providing back office activities to funds in Ireland and globally world.

Its parent company is Bank of New York Mellon, one of the world’s top three fund administrators.

The investigation, which spanned six years, from July 2013 to December 2019, found “serious systemic breaches” in BNY's outsourcing practices, creating "unnecessary potential risks to its clients, investors and the financial markets” the Central Bank said in a statement Thursday.

BNY failed “to engage openly and transparently with the Central Bank once breaches of its regulatory obligations were identified” the statement said.

The Central Bank’s director of enforcement and anti-money laundering, Seana Cunningham, said there were deficiencies "across its entire outsourcing framework”.

“Despite intervention by the Central Bank over a number of years, BNY DAC repeatedly failed to address these deficiencies.

“The Central Bank expects firms to take the necessary actions to remediate weaknesses communicated to them and will hold firms fully accountable where they fail to do so.

“The Central Bank expects firms to be candid in all of their dealings with the Central Bank. This is even more important when failures have occurred. Regulated firms must have a culture, driven by their boards, which supports transparency with the regulator.”

BNY’s original fine of €15.4m was reduced by 30pc according to the Central Bank’s settlement discount scheme.

"BNY Mellon Fund Services (Ireland) DAC sincerely regrets failing to meet the regulatory requirements and expectations of the Central Bank of Ireland in relation to the oversight of outsourced fund administration activities and related regulatory engagement,” the company said in a statement.

“The firm has taken the necessary steps to rectify the deficiencies that gave rise to the breaches. We remain steadfastly focused on demonstrating fulfilment of our regulatory obligations and being a strong and trusted partner.”

Investment funds increasingly outsource their back office work to other providers, with the Central Bank previously expressing concerns about awareness by board members on the extent of the practice.

Regulated firms are required to get clearance from the Central Bank for all outsourced activities, and maintain strict oversight of outsourced activities.

“If outsourcing is not effectively managed, it has the potential to cause investor detriment and threaten the operational resilience of regulated firms and the Irish financial system,” Ms Cunningham said today.

Just last year, the Central Bank fined Sarasin Funds Management €385,000 for failing to see and stop a breach of fund merger rules by one of its delegated fund managers.