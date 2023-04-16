| 8.7°C Dublin

Are the golden days of your Airbnb ‘side hustle’ numbered?

A checklist of the hurdles now facing Airbnb hosts

Gabrielle Monaghan

Maureen MacEvilly began letting out a guest suite in her Dingle cottage on Airbnb nine years ago. It was a way to supplement her income and help finance the cost of upgrading and maintaining her home in the tourism hotspot after her divorce.

If it wasn’t for Airbnb, I’d be on the dole in winter,” the 63-year-old Airbnb superhost says. “It pays for insurance and for the upkeep on the house. My boiler just went – and if it wasn’t for the fact that I had good bookings, I couldn’t afford to replace it.”

