Raft of energy price rises to hit households this month

A RAFT of energy hikes take effect from the start of this month and will continue throughout April.

Energia, SSE Airtricity and Bord Gáis are among the suppliers pushing up the price of electricity and gas.

And next month the increased carbon tax on gas bills will also kick in, which will mean households will now be paying around €80 a year on the tax alone.

April 1 saw the country’s third largest energy supplier SSE Airtricity increase electricity prices increase by 6.2pc and their gas prices rise by 4.5pc.

The rise will add €63 a year to the average electricity bill, with annual gas bills going up by €32.

The electricity price increases will affect around 270,000 households, while around 85,00 households will be impacted by SSE’s gas price rise.

Customers of Pinergy will see their electricity go up by 4.2pc from the start of this month.

On Monday, the country's fourth biggest supplier, Energia, will increase its electricity prices by 8.6pc and its gas prices by 5.7pc.

The price increases mean the average Energia customer will pay around €100 a year extra for their electricity, and €50 for their gas, according to research by price comparison site Bonkers.ie.

Energia has around 160,000 electricity customers and 60,000 gas customers.

The following money the second biggest energy supplier, Bord Gáis Energy, is increasing its electricity prices by 8pc.

This will add around €80 to the average customer’s annual bill and affect over 350,000 households.

Its freeze on gas prices, which it announced last autumn, remains in place.

Panda Power, Iberdrola, Glowpower, and Flogas are also increasing prices later this month.

Electric Ireland, the country’s biggest electricity supplier, said it does not intend to increase prices for the time being.

But the company did increase its electricity prices by 3.4pc last October when many suppliers froze theirs prices.

Daragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie said data from Eurostat indicates that electricity prices in Ireland are already the fourth most expensive in the 27-nation EU, and more expensive than the UK, Norway and Iceland too.

Gas prices are the seventh most expensive.

Mr Cassidy said: “Some of these increases are fairly hefty and will hit households hard.

“Energy prices are notoriously volatile so there’s no guarantee households won’t be hit with further increases later in the year, unfortunately.”

He said increased carbon tax on gas bills will also kick in from next month, meaning households will now be paying around €80 a year on the tax alone.

Energy prices collapsed at the height of the pandemic, but have since begun to increase in recent month as the world economy opens back up.

Suppliers have blamed charges imposed on them by the energy regulator for the rises.

Mr Cassidy said: “Transmission and distribution network charges, or more simply the charges for maintaining and running the country’s gas and electricity networks, have been increased by the energy regulator in recent months.”

He said these charges make up around 30pc of the price we pay for our energy and the increases are now being passed on to customers.

