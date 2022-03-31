Q&A: With energy prices soaring, which provider has the best deal now and is it worth switching?

Energy prices are going up at rates never experienced before, putting huge pressure on family budgets.

So, what can consumers can do to counteract the savage costs rises?

Here we try to provide some tips on how to cope with the monster price increases.

Q: Why are prices increasing so much?

Worldwide increases in the cost of wholesale energy, especially gas, have sent the cost of electricity, gas and oil supplied to homes way up. Energy providers are passing these higher costs on to consumers in the shape of higher bills.

Gas has increased hugely on wholesale markets by between 10 and 15-fold compared to 2020.

For most of 2021 prices rose largely as a result of Covid-19. The pandemic forced many industries into lockdown and this disrupted delicate supply chains.

The invasion of Ukraine has disrupted supplies of gas from Russia, causing consternation and rapid price rises on international markets.

Q: What have been the increases so far for households this year?

ESB’s Electric Ireland, with 1.1 million customers is pushing up electricity and gas prices in May.

The average household will see electricity bills rise by €300 over a year, and gas bills go up by €220.

It means the average Electric Ireland electricity bill will have risen by €500 in the past 18 months.

Bord Gáis Energy hikes from April 25 will see the average electricity bill rise by €385 over a year and gas bills go up by €390.

Energia’s electricity prices are going up by 15pc on April 25, in a move that will cost the average customer an additional €247 a year. Gas prices are rising by the same percentage in a move that will add €180 to the average cost of an annual bill.

Will there be more price rises?

Unfortunately, yes. There are around a dozen energy suppliers to residential customers in the market and the others are set to follow with price hikes.

And it can’t be ruled out that those that have already increased prices this year will go again.

Remember, we had 35 separate price rise announcements last year.

What is the energy regulator doing about this?

It is State policy that the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities does not regulate end-user prices, whether that is unit rates or standing charges.

This policy is in place to encourage competition. The fact we are living through an energy emergency means we might be wise to reconsider this policy.

Is it still worth switching?

Despite the flurry of double-digit price rises it still pays to switch.

There are a dozen suppliers in this market, all competing hard for new customers.

To get these new customers they offer discounts of 30pc or more to entice the switchers.

These discounts last a year, after which you get bumped up on to much higher standard rates, unless you switch again.

But just because you sign up for a one-year discount deal does not mean you will be shielded from price rises.

The discount is a set discount off the standard unit rate of electricity or gas.

If prices rise you will get the same percentage discount off the standard rate, but will end up paying more.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie puts it like this: “So even though prices are going up, you can still save up to 30pc or more on the cost of your electricity and gas by moving supplier.”

What happens if you don’t switch?

If you do not switch you will end up on the most expensive standard tariff.

More often than not consumer loyalty in this country is punished, not rewarded.

Switching is easy. Dig out your energy bill and your bank details, and make a phone call. You can also do it online or can use the Bonkers.ie website.

Which supplier has the best deal?

The cheapest provider at the moment is SSE Airtricity, according to price comparison site Bonkers.ie.

It’s ‘1 Year Home Electricity 30pc’ is available to switchers willing to sign up for a direct debit and accept an electronic bill rather than one posted to them.

It is a 12-month contract and it is a variable-rate tariff, which means that the standard unit price of your electricity can rise as well as fall over the term of your contract.

However, the percentage discount you receive will remain the same.

Be warned: SSE Airtricity is likely to be next to announce a price rise.

Why are standing charges going up?

That is a good question. Both Bord Gáis Energy and Electric Ireland have announced whacking great increases in their standing charges, along with huge rises in unit rates.

Bord Gáis electricity customers will pay almost €300 in standing charges after its rises go through next month, and some €283 at Electric Ireland.

A standing charge is a fixed amount that is added on top of your tariff rate to cover an energy supplier’s fixed costs – this is the cost to pay for supplying your house with power.

Electric Ireland said it would have to increase its unit rates by more if it did not push up the standing charges.

The Consumers Association sees the standing charge rises as profiteering.

The cynic might say the suppliers are guaranteeing their income stream from consumers in the event of commodity prices falling back, and to insulate themselves from more consumers using less energy by cutting down usage or installing the likes of solar panels.

What else can I do?

Many of us will be forced to reduce our energy consumption, particularly after the summer.

It is worth making sure your immersion heater is properly insulated.

You can save money by opting for cooler clothes and dish washes.

Go for a 30 degree wash for your clothes where possible, as well as a 50 degree wash for your dishes.

Buy low-energy light bulbs (LED) as they use around 80pc to 90pc less electricity than a standard bulb and will last up to 10 times longer.