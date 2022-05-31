Q&A: Why oil prices are shooting up again and what it means for consumers

THE price of petrol and diesel are shooting up again.

So just why are motor fuel and home-heating prices rising, and what is likely to happen in the months ahead?

Q: Why are prices at the pumps on the rise again?

A: The price of oil bottomed out in spring 2020 during the Covid-19 crash.

But now Brent crude, the international benchmark, is back over $120 a barrel.

There are a number of factors at play here. The latest is due to the agreement by European Union leaders to agree to ban 90pc of Russian crude by the end of the year.

The agreement resolves a deadlock after Hungary initially held up a deal.

President of the European Council Charles Michel said the move would immediately hit 75pc of Russian oil imports.

The current higher oil prices are a direct result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prices are also high because of strong consumer demand as the world moves on from Covid-19.

And supply is weak because the leading oil-producing nations are restricting output.

The Biden administration, despite arguing for less fossil fuel consumption overall, has called on the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to increase oil production.

But Opec+, the group of 23 oil-exporting countries, claims the gap between supply and demand is narrowing.

The cartel claims that today’s high prices reflect panic on the part of oil buyers.

Some experts claim Saudi Arabia and the UAE have spare capacity, but they are refusing to increase output on their own as they to make up for earnings lost during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Other Opec+ nations are finding it hard to increase their oil production.

Producers like Nigeria and Angola have been undershooting their production quotas by a collective one million barrels a day over the past year.

Investment fell off during the pandemic and oil installations, in some cases, have not been well maintained.

Now, they cannot deliver production increases in full.

Q: What is the Taoiseach saying?

A: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned consumers of “rocky” times ahead with high fuel prices now built in for the foreseeable future after a decision to end EU dependency on Russian oil and gas.

Speaking in Brussels he said: “We are looking at a different era now in terms of pricing around fossil fuels. The war has really exacerbated this and created huge pressure. And there’s no doubt in my mind that it was part of Putin's strategy to create an energy crisis and then to create a food crisis.”

Higher energy costs will feed into prices all round, and sustain inflation, with the Taoiseach warning that consumers would find the time ahead “challenging.”

This points to sustained, and possibly higher, costs of petrol, diesel and homer energy costs in the months ahead.

Q: How much is petrol and diesel now?

A: A litre of petrol and diesel are now over €2 each in large numbers of forecourts. These are record levels for the price of motor fuels.

The surge in motor fuel prices has added €500 to the cost of running a typical car since last year. Despite the Government introducing a reduction in duties on fuel, diesel prices are up nearly 40pc in a year, with petrol up more than 27pc.

In March, Finance Minister Pascal Donohue announced a temporary reduction in the excise duties on petrol and diesel. Excise was reduced by 20c per litre on petrol, and 15c per litre on diesel.

Most of these reductions have broadly been wiped out due to increasing oil prices, said head of communications for AA Ireland Paddy Comyn.

At the current petrol price, it costs, on average almost €2,000 per year just to fuel a diesel car.

Q: Why is petrol now dearer than oil?

A: Petrol prices recently overtook diesel prices for the first time since March. Diesel had traditionally being cheaper than petrol. Much of our diesel used to come from Russia, but that country’s aggression in Ukraine has led to suppliers refusing to buy Russian-produced diesel.

In the past few weeks petrol prices at the forecourts have become dearer than diesel due to increase in fuel consumption in the US, as drivers there embark on annual holidays.

In the last week the US driving holiday season kicked off. As almost all private vehicles in the US are gasoline (petrol) powered, this surge in demand has sent petrol prices up, according to Fuels for Ireland.

Q: Is home-heating oil on the way up again?

A: The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent the cost of home-heating oil soaring, and its price will probably go up again.

Restrictions on Russian imports mean fuel supply lines are tightening.

This is at a time when demand is being driven higher by some electricity generators in the EU switching from Russian gas to oil for their power stations, according to the Chief executive of Fuels for Ireland Kevin McPartlan.

He said the impact is most severe on home-heating oil because a far higher proportion of the price paid by consumers is made up of the costs of the stock.

In contrast, about 80c per litre of the pump price for road transport fuels is made up of taxes and levies.