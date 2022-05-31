| 13.8°C Dublin

Q&A: Why oil prices are shooting up again and what it means for consumers

Diesel and petrol prices are €2 per litre in many outlets. Photo: Andrey Popov Expand

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

THE price of petrol and diesel are shooting up again.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned consumers of “rocky” times ahead with high fuel prices now built in for the foreseeable future after a decision to end EU dependency on Russian oil and gas.

