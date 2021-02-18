Q&A: What would Ulster Bank’s closure mean for mortgage holders, savers and current account customers and business borrowers?

Q: What is the scale of Ulster Bank’s operations in this market?

A: The bank is number three in this market. It has loans outstanding of €20.5bn in June this year.

There are some €22bn of deposits, according to a banking analyst with Goodbody Stockbrokers, Eamonn Hughes.

He says the bank is the number three in the SME (small and medium sized enterprises) market, with a market share of around 20pc, and it has a strong corporate banking franchise. A lot of this is made up of commercial property lending.

Q: I have a mortgage with Ulster Bank. It is a tracker with a current net rate of 1.15pc. Will it be sold on to a vulture fund?

A: Any decision to close the bank would mean there will be a wind-down over a number of years. But it would mean your mortgage would, in all likelihood, will be sold on. A fund is highly likely to be the buyer, although rival banks such as AIB and Bank of Ireland might try to cherry pick the more profitable of Ulster Bank’s mortgages for themselves. Regardless of which institution takes over the mortgage you will retain consumer protections.

The terms of your mortgage will not change, and you will not lose your tracker rate. Consider that it is a very low rate and there is no rush to pay it off, even if the bank is sold. If a fund buys your loan the new owner and the servicer of the mortgage will be subject to regulatory rules.

The Central Bank said: “Credit servicing firms, which also include loan owners themselves, must be authorised and supervised by the Central Bank, and are subject to the full suite of relevant regulatory requirements and financial services legislation, including the Consumer Protection Code 2012, the Code of Conduct on Mortgage Arrears 2013, and the SME Lending Regulations 2015.” Under the Consumer Protection Code 2012, a regulated entity is obliged to provide two months advance notice to both the Central Bank and affected consumers, before transferring all or part of its loan book. Remember too, that there is no need to do anything quickly, as any closure is likely to be over a number of years. If you have a fixed rate with Ulster Bank the terms of that will be honoured by any new owner of your mortgage.

Q: What happens to my savings account, and my Ulster Bank current account?

A: You must be given two months’ notice of any decision to close. If the bank eventually closes you will have to shut your savings account. If you do not move the money you will be sent a cheque for the amount you have saved, as happened in the last few years when the likes of Rabobank closed its savings operation here. If you have a current account you will have to switch to another provider. The Central Bank’s Switching Code is in place and intended to ensure that the switching process works in the best interests of consumers. Other banks are an option. Current accounts are operated by most credit unions, while An Post and fintechs such as Revolut and N26 also offer day-to-day banking servcies.

Q: I have a business overdraft and a loan with the bank, but the business is struggling due to Covid-19. What happens now?

A: If Ulster Banks exits the Irish market firms that do their banking through Ulster Bank will need to put alternative banking arrangements in place, according to the head of business lobby group ISME, Neil McDonnell. There is every chance your loans will be sold off if you have not cleared them by time the bank closes, if indeed that is the final outcome. KBC recently sold business mortgages and loans. The Central Bank’s SME Lending Regulations 2015 set out protections for SME borrowers, with sections on credit applications, arrears and financial difficulties, and appeals.

Q: Why would Ulster Bank consider closing?

A: The British owner of Ulster Bank, NatWest, appears to be running out of patience with its Irish operation. The bank is struggling to impose itself on the Irish market.

NatWest, which used to be called Royal Bank of Scotland, is keenly aware that Ulster is number three in this market. It is loss-making, operating in a market with weak loan demand, low interest rates and has to contend with the economic disruption due to the pandemic. Massive investment is needed to ensure Ulster Bank could compete here. Ulster Bank is seen as having a high cost base, as it has 88 branches and 3,000 staff.

Regulatory demands mean that Ulster Bank has to set aside up to €2.5bn in capital to meet European Banking Authority rules. This money could be freed up to be used by NatWest in its home market.

Ulster generates a high level of complaints to the Financial Services Ombudsman, and has been dogged for years by IT problems which cause periodic shut-downs of its systems that are expensive to fix.